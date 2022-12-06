The month of October 2022 hasn’t shown us what it’s made of yet, and experts say that the price of Bitcoin will go “wild” in November. Bitcoin has started the last week of “October” in a solidly average mood, as the trading range that was supposed to be the last of its kind is still holding. Could this mean that something big is about to happen? If you don’t know about this digital coin and the risks of this investment, then you should follow the prominence of the Euro coin for better knowledge.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index for September will be released by the United States this week. The Federal Reserve of the United States will meet the week after next to decide whether or not to raise interest rates. The meeting will be based on data like the PCE and the Consumer Price Index. At the moment, the market expects another 75 basis point increase. But what will the actual numbers be, and how will they affect the market?

Where did all the excitement about October go? As of October 2021, nothing worthwhile has come out of it yet. Some people think the price of Bitcoin will go up a lot in November, but the cryptocurrency still has a long way to go before it gets close to its all-time high.

The bitcoin price will go through the roof in 2023, but you shouldn’t wish for too much

People who use Bitcoin can’t decide if the price will go up or down over the next year. Most technical indicators and the predictions of most people who watch the stock market point to a bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the next few months. This fits with a turbulent macroeconomic climate, changing stock prices, rising inflation, and, according to Elon Musk, the possibility of a recession that could last until 2024.

Meanwhile, influential people, Bitcoin maximalists, and a wide range of other crypto-obsessed “shills” say that the price of Bitcoin will skyrocket to $80,000 and beyond shortly. There’s proof for both sides of this argument. We try to guess what will happen with Bitcoin over the next year.

Someone, an organization, or a blockchain wallet with many cryptocurrencies is called a “crypto whale.” To be called a “crypto whale,” you usually need about $10 million worth of a cryptocurrency like BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, DOT, AVAX, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, or USDC. You can think about all of these forms of digital currency.

But, depending on the cryptocurrency, there are many ways to determine whether a user is a “whale” or not. Still, a “crypto whale” is usually a wealthy person or company that deals in many cryptocurrencies. So, a regular person can’t turn into a crypto whale.