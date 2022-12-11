Banks are private only when they are not to be recapitalised

I just finished reading the article that Lando Maria Sileonigeneral secretary of the Fabi, says that a state law aimed at eliminating the commissions on pos it would be unconstitutional. The motivation? “Each transaction has a cost for the banks themselves which, therefore, being private companies, cannot reset prices in one fell swoop”. No one says he doesn’t have to paybut there is a huge difference between the cost, about 47 cents, and the 1.27% commission.

Here is a trivial example: if I make an operation at the counter or a transaction with the 50 euro the cost of 1.27% is equal to 63.5 cents, therefore the gain is 16.50 cents, equal to a profit of 35.11%. To confirm this, I refer you to the table on the site which is exhaustive. A question arises spontaneously: how many operations are carried out with an ATM or POS every day? I haven’t been able to find a site that satisfies this curiosity, but I believe there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions. Would it be less onerous for the user than ATMs or POSs if the bank had a lower income? Corrosive question: why are ATMs in continuous decline?

Now, to return to the sentence above, I would like to ask a question to General Secretary of FABI (Autonomous Federation of Italian Bankers): OK! Italian banks are “private companies”, so why do they become public and paid for by shareholders and bondholders when they are in default? Please go see what the BAIL IN involves and ask anyone who has had the misfortune to fall for it! A service must be paid for, but it must always be worthy of the performance delivered.

