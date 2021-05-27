Sarah Cavey, a Denver real estate agent, was thrilled last fall when Colorado submitted an application for warn people of possible exposures to the coronavirus.

Based on software from Apple and Google, the state application for smartphones uses Bluetooth signals to detect users who come into close contact. If a user subsequently tests positive, you can report it anonymously to other users of the application with whom you have crossed in restaurants, trains or any other place.

Mrs. Cavey downloaded the application immediately. But after testing positive for the virus in February, he was unable to obtain the special verification code he needed from the state to warn others, he said, even after calling the department Colorado Health Department three times.

Ms Cavey said the app is advertised to make people feel good, adding that she has since removed the app, called CO Exposure Notifications, out of frustration. “But he’s not really doing anything,” he added.

The Colorado Department of Health said had improved his process and now automatically issues verification codes to each person in the positive state.

Together with Apple and Google, different governments launch covid tracking apps. Reuters photo

When Apple and Google announced last year that they were working together to create a smartphone-based system To help curb the virus, their collaboration seemed like a game changer.

Human contact trackers couldn’t keep up with the rise in virus cases, and rival companies, whose systems operate 99% of the world’s smartphones, had the potential to quickly and automatically alert many more people.

Soon, Austria, Switzerland, and other countries introduced antivirus applications based on Apple and Google software, as did some two dozen US states, including Alabama and Virginia. To date, applications have been downloaded more than 90 million times, according to an analysis by Sensor Tower, an applications research company.

They don’t work quite right

Google Maps also identifies by areas affected by Covid-19. Photo: Google.

However, some researchers claim that the political and product decisions of companies limit the usefulness of the system, which raises questions about the power of big tech companies to set global standards for public health tools.

Computer scientists have reported accuracy issues with Bluetooth technology used to detect the proximity between smartphones.

Some users have complained of failed notifications. And to date there is little rigorous research on whether the potential of applications to accurately alert people to exposure to the virus compensates for potential downsides, such as falsely alerting unexposed people, running too many tests, or not detecting users exposed to the virus.

“It remains an open question whether these apps help track actual contacts, are simply distracting, or can even cause problems,” wrote Stephen Farrell and Doug Leith, computer science researchers at Trinity College Dublin, in an April report. About Ireland Virus Alert App.

In the United States, some public health officials and researchers said the apps had been shown to have modest but significant benefits. In Colorado, more than 28,000 people have used technology to notify their contacts of possible exposure to the virus. In California, which introduced a virus-tracking app called CA Notify in December, a few 65,000 people have used the system to alert other users of the application, depending on the state.

Alabama was heavily affected by Covid and, on top, by tornadoes in March of this year. AFP photo

“Exposure notification technology has been successful,” said Dr. Christopher Longhurst, chief information officer for UC San Diego Health, which manages the California app. “Whether it’s hundreds of lives saved or dozens or a handfulIf we save lives, that is something important. “

In a joint statement, Apple and Google said, “We are proud to partner with public health authorities and provide a resource – enabled by many millions of people around the world – that has helped protect public health.”

Based in part on ideas developed by Singapore and academics, Apple and Google’s system built in privacy protections that gave health agencies an alternative to more invasive apps. Unlike virus-tracking apps that continuously track users’ whereabouts, Apple and Google software rely on Bluetooth signals, which can estimate the distance between smartphones without needing to know people’s location. And it uses rotating ID codes – not real names – to register users of the application that come in close contact for 15 minutes or more.

In Alabama, for example, the state virus alert app GuideSafe downloaded about 250,000 times, according to Sensor Tower. But state health authorities said they had only been able to confirm positive test results from 1,300 users of the app. This is a much lower figure than what the health authorities expected, since more than 10% of Alabama residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The application would be much more efficient if those processes were less manual and more automated“said Dr. Scott Harris, who oversees the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Colorado, which automatically issues verification codes to people who test positive, has reported higher usage rates. And in California, UC San Diego Health created a specific helpline which app users can call if they don’t receive their verification codes.

Dr. Longhurst, chief information officer for the medical center, said the California app had been useful as part of a broader public health initiative across the state that also included the use of masks and virus tests.

“It is not a panacea”, He said. But “it can be an effective part of the response to a pandemic.”

Source: The New York Times.