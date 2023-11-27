According to the Mayo Clinic, the erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve and maintain a erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse, the reasons behind this condition are several. However, science currently has various options so that this is no longer a problem, among them, drugsbut care must be taken with which ones are managed, since a Miami will withdraw from the market capsules For this end.

The first thing to note is that having problems with erection once in a while isn’t necessarily a reason to worry or take medication, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, these types of problems can arise from other types of medical conditions that need treatment, so it is important to consult a doctor and be aware of medical alerts. health authorities.

And the Food and Drug Administration USA (FDAfor its acronym in English) has withdrawn from the market a pill intended to treat erectile dysfunction generated by a company Miami Gardensbecause it is an unapproved medication

What is the capsule for erectile dysfunction not approved by the FDA

The pill in question is generated by the Noah Wholesale laboratory and is called The Rock However, it will no longer be available on the market because the FDA issued an alert regarding its sale despite the fact that it contains sildenafilthe active ingredient that makes medications like viagra function.

The reason why medicine rock being investigated, according to the FDA report is precisely its content of Sildenafil which makes this product a drug unapproved whose safety and effectiveness have not been established and therefore is subject to withdrawal from the market.

But if it contains the element that makes others medicines this type work, why is this doing the research? The reason is that the Sildenafil It was not declared on the packaging and this ingredient does not always mix well with other types of elements that can be found in drugs that a person is taking, which could, for example, cause a drop in blood pressure that could lead to be mortal

Due to the above, the FDA is especially asking people who suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease to pay close attention to their medicines that they take or combine because many times their drugs contain nitrates, an element that can react badly with the Sildenafil.

“Among the adult male population most likely to use this product, men who use nitrates for heart conditions are at greatest risk,” the FDA warned. Miami Herald.

To take precautions it must be mentioned that rock It is a red 1,200 mg capsule sold in packaging with red and black letters on a piece of white cardboard and could be found in convenience stores, gas stations, and small retailers. For those who have this capsule, it is best to return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund or simply throw it in the trash.

Finally the FDA Remember that any medical problem related to any type of medicine It should be treated by a professional and then reported to the agency’s MedWatch program.