The discovery of an animal species is almost always a relevant scientific event, even when it is a seemingly insignificant centipede.

In the case of Scolopendra paradoxus, a species scientifically described for the first time in 2018, the discovery can end a complex judicial process, including prison sentences.

In 2018, the magazine ZooTaxa, specialized in zoological taxonomy (classification and naming of animals), published an article signed by Carles doménech, Victor M. Barberà Y Eduardo Larriba in which the characteristics of a species of scolopendra unknown until then by the scientific community were described.

The authors proposed for this endemic species of the Philippines the scientific name of Scolopendra paradoxus and the case was shelved. S.paraxa It became part of the list of more than a hundred species of the Scolopendra genus that are known throughout the world without hardly attracting the attention of non-experts, although it is certainly an arthropod with very striking colors and limbs.

Scolopendra paradoxa is an arthropod with very striking colors and limbs. Photo: Twitter

Things changed radically when Philippine government officials suspected that the specimens used to document the discovery could have been captured, sold and exported to Spain illegally or illegally, as Yao-Hua Law explains in a published article on February 10 in the online edition of the journal Science.

Collectors and Exporters

The first signatory of the study origin of the controversy, Carles doménech, from the University of Alicante, Spain, told the Science magazine that he began his work on this species after seeing images of this centipede on the internet, after which he contacted Filipino collectors to get some specimens.

One of the suppliers, Michael Andrew Cipat, caught wild centipedes and sold them, alive and dead, to Carles Doménech in 2016 and 2017, according to Science. According to this magazine, Cipat indicated that he had permits to capture this type of arthropod and that the export was carried out by an acquaintance of his who had permits for this type of sales abroad.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources of the Philippines, however, considers that “it is illegal to sell specimens to a foreign researcher who has not signed an agreement” with this specialized official body.

The Scolopendra paradox is about 14 centimeters tall and has striking turquoise legs. Photo: Twitter

According to the Yao-Hua Law article, the official sources consulted indicated that “the Philippine government does not tolerate such illegal acts” Y “Collectors could be jailed or fined under a Philippine wildlife protection law”.

Carles Doménech explained to Science what “I didn’t know I needed permits to export the centipedes”. The first author of the description of the Scolopendra paradoxus, indicated that neither those responsible for the magazine Zootaxa nor any of the five reviewers of his manuscript asked about the permits that the Philippine government now demands.

“Now I know it was a mistake. Now I capture my specimens and I don’t let anyone do it for me without the corresponding legal permits,” Domènech said, according to the magazine article. Science.

Joaquim Elcacho, La Vanguardia.

