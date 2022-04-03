Singer Camila Cabello (25) reveals in a particularly vulnerable message on Instagram how she is burdened by the continuous chases by paparazzi. A free afternoon at the beach is an agony as every bikini photo on the internet is dissected. She barely dares to breathe and holds her stomach in until it hurts. Camila ‘mourns’ herself as a 7-year-old when she felt freedom she now only sees in others.

