In November 2020, the population of the US state of Oregon voted to legalize the possession and use of drugs (not just marijuana: also cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, etc.).

The belief of the electorate and politicians in the initiative – the so-called Measure 110 (M-110) – consisted of the idea that the decriminalization and destigmatization of narcotics would contribute to improving public safety rates and reduce the number of deaths due to overdose.

This “do what you want” was, however, the missing icing on the cake. anarchy that the state has swallowed by force since the murder of George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, in May of that year, sparked violent demonstrations to demand that law enforcement be discouraged.

Shop robberies, arson and public disturbances perplexed a population that in the following November, at the polls, found nothing better than to approve – with 58% of the votes – the decriminalization initiative in fact of drugs.

The regulation came into force in February 2021. According to the law, if the police stop someone on the street transporting a small amount of a “hard” drug, a fine of U$100 (R$504, at the current price) is imposed. But the offender can stop paying it if he participates in sessions with a detox specialist.

Few paid or went to see a specialist, so the police stopped issuing fines so as not to waste time.

“Measure 110 essentially exempted drug use from criminalization, so drug trafficking and open-air consumption became the norm. This frustrated local officials, including the mayor of Portland, as little could be done,” said Kevin Sabet, president of the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions. [Fundação para Soluções sobre Políticas de Drogas], in an interview with Wall Street Journal.

Between 2021 and 2002, Oregon had the second highest rate of all American states in terms of residents who reported using illicit drugs in the previous month.

As for the desired reduction in overdose deaths that decriminalization would theoretically bring, Sabet points out: “Between 2020 and 2022, overdose deaths in Oregon increased by 75%. They jumped from 797 to 1,392. A rate much higher than the 18% increase recorded across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

M-110 enthusiasts tried to disconnect the implementation of the initiative from the increase in deaths. For them, the overdose crisis can be explained by the greater abundance of fentanyl than other narcotics, the lack of social services, the lingering effects of the pandemic and, especially in Portland, the scarcity of available housing – factors that would drive dangerous consumption.

The question is: why, knowing the existence of these catalytic conditions, did the state government not refrain from giving the drugs the green light without first trying to address the circumstances that would increase their indiscriminate use?

But it's never too late to make amends (unless someone's name is included in the list of the 1,256 Oregon overdose deaths in 2022, or the 1,683 in 2023).

On March 6, a bipartisan majority in the state House and Senate approved a law, the 4,002to “recriminalize” even the possession of small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine – and Democratic Governor Tina Kotek will sign it.

Among the changes foreseen in the text is the penalty of six months in prison for anyone caught carrying these drugs in the stipulated quantities. And the penalties can only be avoided if users start detoxification therapy.

Furthermore, access to housing will be facilitated for people undergoing treatment, without their drug addiction being an impediment. In my opinion, the police will be able to curb consumption in public areas and will have more powers to arrest drug dealers.

In parallel to the influence that the law may have on reducing overdose deaths, it is expected that the reintroduction of restrictions, accompanied by a greater police presence, in addition to a tax incentive, will convince many companies not to abandon their investments in other regions .

Progressive groups see the return of restrictions as a setback

Progressive social activism groups like Imagine Black do not agree with the change in direction. For the entity, revoking M-110 is a setback that prioritizes the position of the police over the black community.

Second Joy Alise Davisdirector of the NGO, African-Americans in Oregon are twice as likely to be persecuted for drug possession as white people, and the new measure will only “deepen existing disparities.”

Danita Harris, another Imagine Black activist, claims that, since the implementation of M-110, thousands of state residents have managed to free themselves from the “false solution” of going to prison – and that the measure provided an adequate solution to a problem of health. Therefore, the return to punishment does not convince her.

“Legislators used M-110 as a scapegoat for the legislature’s failures, because for years they allowed the lack of access to housing and economic insecurity in general to worsen, without investing in solutions,” says Danita.

According to her, in light of these conditions, any expectation that a law would solve all social problems in less than three years would be unrealistic. “Implementation was further complicated thanks to the authorities’ refusal to use the system of fines and infractions created by M-110.”

She further explains that “a series of political decisions ended up causing a tragic lack of housing and support services for vulnerable communities across the state.”

Therefore, according to Danita, solutions to the current drug crisis “must move away from excessive dependence on the prison system and recognize that police action is an inadequate solution to health problems.”

“If this approach had worked, the United States would be the safest country in the world, since more people are imprisoned here than anywhere else.”

It can be said that, in fact, social conditions influence the issue of trafficking, consumption and overdose deaths.

Segregation by neighborhoods according to socioeconomic level or ethnic community, the greater or lesser family breakdown observed in these regions and deficient public cohesion policies, among other circumstances, can make it difficult for those who live in the poorest areas to climbing the elevator of social mobility and expanding your prospects for personal fulfillment.

In real life, however, superficial decriminalization of drug use and trafficking does not appear to help change the underlying problems mentioned above, and few people in Oregon have noticed an improvement from “do what you want.”

A survey published in February by the consultancy GS Strategies repeated the same result from a study carried out in August 2023: 61% of respondents considered the policy a total failure, compared to 26% who asked for more time to “see if it worked”.

Decriminalization and supposed destigmatization have not resulted in higher safety rates or fewer deaths, nor have they lifted anyone out of poverty.

Perhaps, on the contrary, they have helped to perpetuate division – the fear of those fighting against legalization in other parts of the world. As in the Netherlands, a “pioneer” in the legalization of marijuana.

The mayor of Rotterddam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, says that an opinion is being formed in favor of the national legalization of the sale and consumption of cocaine. His counterpart in Amsterdam is openly partisan, but he doesn't agree.

Aboutaleb warns that this favorable impulse stems from the fact that cocaine is mainly used by the middle class. His consumption – he told the newspaper The Guardian – is typically seen as a form of socialization.

“The use of cocaine has been considered less serious, in the same way that crime among people from higher classes is normally considered less serious. This could end up bringing misery and corruption to entire groups of young people from working-class neighborhoods.”

Review of decriminalization has been observed in other US cities and states

A process similar to the recriminalization of possession and consumption in public in Oregon has been taking place in other American states.

In neighboring Washington, for example, an attempt to submit for voters' consideration, during the November 2022 elections, a consultation on the Initiative 1922.

The measure proposed financing research into the consequences of drug use with public funds, while decriminalizing their possession and authorizing the annulment of certain convictions.

The idea did not excite the population. At least 324 thousand signatures were needed to include the proposal in the vote, and only 200 thousand were collected. Given this, the project's enthusiasts – including the progressive American Civil Liberties Union – announced in June of that year that they would shelve it.

Others, however, did not have to see the problems faced by their neighbors to realize the problems. In California, governed by Democrats, an initiative that will be voted on in November is gaining support and expands punishments for actions that conspire against public safety and health.

A Initiative-23-0017A1called the “Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act”, seeks to correct to some extent the Proposition 47which Californians approved in 2014.

The intention, at that time, was to reduce the prison population, reducing the severity of punitive measures against robberies and drug trafficking and possession.

Proponents of the change say they are in favor of the 2014 standard, although admit that it caused “unforeseen problems over the last decade”.

These include repeated and often organized robberies in stores, closure of businesses in urban centers and difficulties in convincing people to seek drug and mental health treatment – ​​consequences that can be corrected by voters at the polls with amendments to Proposition 47.

547,000 signatures are needed to include the initiative on the ballot. According to CNN75% of them had already been secured at the beginning of March.

