You can think what you want about the Fiat Multipla, but you have to admit that it is an enrichment of automotive history. If only because it is an inexhaustible source of entertainment. So it is a pity for the residents of the United States that – although they can laugh along via the internet – they had to miss the Fiat Multipla. Until this year, at least.

To protect the local economy, Americans are not allowed to import cars under 25 years old. For example, residents have to buy their cars from local dealers instead of getting them cheaper across the border. But if the cars have passed the age of a quarter of a century, then they can cross the border freely. So also the Fiat Multipla, which turned 25 years old this year. Congratulations, by the way.

Unfortunately, the silver anniversary of the Fiat Multipla comes just a few years too late. Earlier we brought all the annoying news that the wayward MPV is dying out. In the Netherlands there is very rarely one for sale from before the facelift and abroad you also have to look hard for a good copy. And if you make the effort to get one to the US, you want a neat one.

In Italy you will probably still be able to pass an oldie, because you see them driving a lot there. Just keep an eye out for it when you’re there. Most of them have been used as a purely functional object, with the bumper of another car acting as a parking sensor. On the other hand: you can put some effort into finding the perfect cult car to bring to the US.

Nice business idea?

If you manage to collect a bunch of Fiat Multiplas, you might be able to set up a nice company in the US. Be sure that there are plenty of crazy people who want to rent such a thing from you for a day because of the internet fame. Perhaps especially if it is a worn-out diesel, which is especially special on that side of the globe. We look forward to the commission.