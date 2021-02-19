One day at 23, another at 2 in the morning and the next to continue from 20. There are people who, due to various factors (some not very flexible, such as work obligations), are not a “clock” when it comes to lie. And that can affect your mood, according to a study that found that an irregular sleep schedule can increase risk of depression long-term as much as sleeping fewer hours overall or staying up late most nights.

But the observed impact is not just long-term. Even when it comes to mood the next day, people whose waking time varies from day to day can find themselves so Bad mood like those who stayed up very late the night before or got up earlier that morning.

The study, conducted by a team from Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s academic medical center, used data from direct measurements of sleep and mood from more than 2,100 early career physicians. The results were published in npj Digital Medicine, from the journal Nature.

During the study, the participants lived long and intense working hours at irregular hours, distinctive characteristics of this stage of medical training. Those factors, which change from day to day, altered their ability to have regular sleep schedules.

The researchers collected data by tracking the participants’ sleep and other activities through smart bracelets in which they had to record their daily mood in an app. In addition, they were tested quarterly for signs of depression.

Sleep is an underrated factor in depression and well-being, says one of the authors. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

Volunteers whose devices showed they had variable sleep schedules were more likely to score higher on standardized depression symptom questionnaires and to have lower daily mood scores. While those who stayed up late or slept fewer hours obtained results in the same sense. The findings add to what is already known about the association between sleep, daily mood, and risk of depression long-term.

“Advanced wearable technology allows us to study the behavioral and physiological factors of mental health, including sleep, on a much larger scale and with Greater precision than before, which opens up an exciting field for us to explore, “says Yu Fang, lead author of the paper and a research specialist at the Michigan Institute of Neuroscience.” Our findings are aimed not only at guiding self-management of sleep habits, but also also to inform the institutional programming structures “.

Fang is part of the team of Intern Health Study, led by Srijan Sen, who studies the mood and risk of depression of first-year medical residents since more than a decade ago. The study collected an average of two weeks of data before the practitioners’ years of residence began, and an average of nearly four months of follow-up during the first year.

For the new article, the team worked with Cathy Goldstein, associate professor of neurology and physician at Michigan Medicine’s Center for Sleep Disorders.

She notes that wearable devices that estimate sleep are now being used by millions of people, including the Fitbit devices used in the study, other activity trackers and smart watches.

“These devices, for the first time, allow us to record sleep over extended periods of time effortless by the user“says Goldstein.” We still have questions about the accuracy of the sleep predictions these devices make, although initial work suggests similar performance to FDA-approved clinical and research grade actigraphy devices (N of R .: the US regulatory agency) “.

For Sen, professor of neuroscience and psychiatry, in charge of the Eisenberg Chair in Depression and Neurosciences, he considers that the new findings are based on what his team’s work has already demonstrated on the high risk of depression among new doctors.

The study was done in first-year resident physicians. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

“These findings highlight the consistency of sleep as a underestimated factor in depression and well-being, “he stresses.” The work also highlights the potential of wearable devices to understand important constructs relevant to health that we could not study at scale before. “

Among the limitations of the work, the researchers point out that the relatively young group of study participants, with an average age of 27 years and university and medical degrees, not representative of the general population. However, because they all experience similar workloads and schedules, they are a good group to test hypotheses. And they think it would be interesting to experiment with other populations using similar devices and approaches, to see if the findings on variation in sleep schedule hold up.

Fang, for example, points out that fathers and mothers of young children they could be another important group to study. “I also wish my 1-year-old could learn about these findings and only wake me up at 8:21 am every day,” he joked.