We would like to take a look at the Dutch viewing figures per minute of Viaplay and F1TV. How many people would have turned off the television and gone back to dreamland when Verstappen had to retire after four laps? Those missed a violent crash by George Russell at the end of the Australian GP. For Russell's accident, Alonso received a 20-second penalty and three penalty points on his license. What's up with that?

Halfway through lap 57, Russell is within half a second of Alonso in turn six. This is a gentle bend to the right that the F1 cars pass through at high speed to get ready for a long section at full throttle. An ideal place for Russell to overtake his competitor. It is not a matter of overtaking. Russell seems to carry too much speed into the corner, breaks away, hits the wall and the F1 car ends up on its side across the track. Fortunately, Russell is unhurt and the drivers behind him manage to avoid the wreck.

Why Alonso gets a penalty for Russell's crash

After the race, the race management will discuss with both drivers in separate meetings. Alonso indicated that he 'intended to approach Turn 6 differently, lift earlier and enter the corner at less speed to get a better exit'. Russell says he was shocked by Alonso's maneuver and that the 'abnormal speed' at which the Mercedes approached resulted in less downforce being created at the intersection of the corner. Due to the lower downforce, Russell lost control and flew off the track, the driver argues.

The stewards then look at Alonso's telemetry. This shows that Alonso lifts 'just over 100 meters earlier' than normal, that he applies the brakes earlier and starts downshifting at a different time. Alonso then takes off the gas again when upshifting. According to the stewards, Alonso's driving caused 'a significant and unusual closing speed between the cars'. Race officials say they do not have enough information to determine whether Alonso did this to get Russell in trouble or because he wanted a better exit.

The decision of the stewards

'Whatever the reason', Alonso is driving 'potentially dangerous' according to the stewards and must be punished for it. This offense carries a minimum penalty of ten seconds. The stewards may deviate from this in the case of 'aggravating circumstances'. This is the case because Alonso chose to make 'an unusual maneuver instead of an ordinary mistake', the race management wrote. It results in a drive-through penalty.

It is difficult to let Alonso drive through the pit lane again after the race. Therefore, his penalty is commuted to twenty seconds on top of his final time. This means he falls two places back in the rankings, behind teammate Stroll and behind Tsunoda's Racing Bull. Alonso also receives three penalty points on his license.

Alonso does not agree with the punishment

The penalty came two and a half hours after the end of the race. Later, Alonso responds to his punishment: “It is disappointing to receive a punishment from the stewards for something that was hard but fair racing,” says the Spanish driver. Aston team boss Mike Krack also responds: 'It was surprising to see that [Alonso] dropped to P8 with the penalty handed out after the race, but we will have to accept the decision.'

That's not quite right. The stewards' statement states that Aston Martin has the right to challenge the “certain decisions” made by the race management. So it doesn't look like Aston Martin will use this. Watch the crash again below and decide for yourself: should Alonso be punished for Russell's crash?