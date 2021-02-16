When Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks about Turkey, many citizens do not recognize their country. The President speaks of an economically strong, respected and high-tech state with ambitions extending into space. “We will secure the place of a powerful and independent Turkey not only on earth, but also in space,” said Erdogan now when presenting a Turkish space program.

In two years, his government wants to send the first Turkish rocket to the moon, and later a Turkish astronaut is to explore space. The “space fairy tale” has nothing to do with the reality of life for millions of Turks who suffer from high inflation and rising unemployment, says the opposition politician Özgür Karabat. The Turkish leadership is withdrawing more and more into a parallel world.

Shortly after the presentation of the space program, Erdogan announced that Turkey would soon be one of the ten most powerful countries in the world. Almost at the same time, the 66-year-old started a discussion about a new constitution with which he wants to further consolidate his own power.

The government press is full of praise for the president’s many “good news”, which he always warns of hostile powers abroad. Resistance to his policies, such as the recent student protests in Istanbul, he regards as a provocation hostile to the state. Erdogan talks a lot about the “daring Turks” who would show the world.

In reality it looks different. Officially, unemployment is just under 13 percent, but the opposition and trade unions criticize the fact that the statistics agency does not count the many underemployed and all those who have given up looking for a job. In reality, it is not four million Turks who are unemployed, as the government says, but ten million.

Erdogan calls for cheap food

The government and Erdogan’s loyal media admit the problems only indirectly. In January, for example, Erdogan ordered the prices of basic foodstuffs to be reduced. The pro-government Internet newspaper “Takvim” gave its readers tips for cheap shopping: Consumers should only go to the supermarket with a full stomach and be satisfied with a basket instead of using a large shopping cart.

But shopping tips do not solve the problems. Average earners, who have to get by on the minimum wage of the equivalent of 330 euros net per month, complain about constantly rising prices.

In Istanbul, the joint suicide of a young couple who could not support their toddler made headlines. Opposition MP Mustafa Yeneroglu criticized the government should face this reality in the country instead of presenting one fantasy project after the other.

When Erdogan, who usually appears in front of cheering supporters, is confronted with the reality in the country, he reacts with disbelief. In Malatya in Central Anatya, small traders shouted to the president that they were no longer earning any money because of the economic crisis and the corona pandemic and that they could no longer bring bread home. “That seems very exaggerated,” was Erdogan’s answer.

Erdogan’s “good news” often turn out to be sham packages. At the end of 2019, for example, he presented the prototype of an allegedly purely Turkish electric car, but the minister responsible later had to admit that important vehicle parts were being imported from Germany, Italy and Great Britain.

The first helicopter carrier of the Turkish Navy, which is due to enter service this year and is praised by the government as proof of the country’s efficiency, is being built according to plans from Spain.

Despite extensive media campaigns by the government, the gap between Erdogan’s beautiful world and reality cannot be whitewashed: According to a new survey, almost every second Turk wants to live abroad. Even every third voter from Erdogan’s AKP party wants to leave Turkey.