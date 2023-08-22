DThe violent death of a Greek football fan and the subsequent arrests of more than 90 Croatian hooligans in Athens have been the subject of media attention in Greece and Croatia for the past two weeks. The Prime Ministers of both countries also dealt with the matter on Monday. At a meeting in Athens on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast European countries, Greece’s recently re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković discussed the further fate of several dozen “ultras” from the milieu of Croatia’s soccer series champion Dinamo Zagreb, who died after the incident in the Greek capital were provisionally arrested.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Some of those arrested are said to fear being a victim of revenge attacks in Greek prisons. After meeting Mitsotakis, Plenković said he could not remember that so many Croatian nationals had ever been imprisoned in another country. “As with all Croatian citizens in need around the world”, his government has expressed interest in the situation of the prisoners and has once again asked Greece to ensure their safety. Mitsotakis guaranteed him this.