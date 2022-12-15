If there is a season of the year that forces us to pay even greater attention to the tires of our vehicle, it is winter. At this time of year, the weather conditions are more adverse: rain, wind, ice, fog or even snow can occur on any journey, whether short or long. Therefore, it is important to adapt our vehicle to these new conditions in order to safely deal with these situations of less grip.

In this sense, the National Association of Distributors and Importers of Tires (

adine) recommends two possible alternatives: first, change the traditional summer tires for winter ones, or for the so-called ‘all season’, ‘all weather’ or ‘mixed’ tyres.

As its name indicates, all season tires are called

suitable for the four seasons of the year. This means that they can be used every day of the year, both in summer and winter, guaranteeing grip on the asphalt in all circumstances.

The ‘all season’ are the tires

most versatile on the marketgiven that they offer good performance in high summer temperatures and offer excellent performance in cold conditions with slippery pavements due to snow, ice and/or water, being an ideal alternative for driving safely in winter.

In addition, they are specifically designed to operate in conditions below 10ºC and between 30ºC to 40ºC maximum, since they have a special compound.

Likewise, the ‘all season’ tires have a specific drawing that facilitates

better water evacuation -its tread is 8.5 to 9.5 mm, unlike summer tires whose tread is around 6.5 to 7.5 mm- and a series of sipes that allow greater grip on surfaces humid, snowy and wet, and offer better resistance to aquaplaning than summer ones.

As a virtue, like winter tires, they are

approved to circulate without chains as long as it bears the inscription ‘M+S’ on the side, as well as a symbol in the shape of a three-peaked mountain with a snowflake inside.

It should also be noted that the great advantage of ‘all season’ tires is that they prevent drivers from having 2 sets of tires to adapt to the weather conditions, but with the same practical result that they would obtain if they had them. In this way, they avoid not only buying two sets of tyres, but also assembly and disassembly work and finding a suitable place to store summer tires in winter and winter tires in summer.