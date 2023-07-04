Loyal listeners who take good care of their car (and don’t trade in much), haven’t changed any settings on their car radio for twenty years. Radio stations in the Netherlands have been on the same FM frequency for two decades. And that could change today, because the auctions of the FM frequencies will start. In September 2023, it may be possible to mix things up.

Most radio stations will undoubtedly do their best to get the same frequency, but things are likely to change. So reports the NOS that the owner of Q-Music would like a second transmitter on the FM band and a new station called Kink would also like to broadcast. Sublime, 100%NL, Veronica and Slam are under the same ownership and each company is only allowed three FM frequencies. So one radio station must die on the FM band.

Apart from the fact that only three transmitters may be purchased per parent company, there are some requirements. For example, the frequency on which BNR is now required to broadcast news and the frequency on which 100%NL is currently broadcasting, Dutch music must be placed there. So you will not suddenly receive Slam on it. Although we do have a lot of Dutch DJs. In addition, the public broadcasters will remain on the same frequencies anyway, just like many regional channels.

Can I no longer listen to those channels?

The FM frequencies say nothing about the DAB stations. It could just be that a station disappears from the FM band, but continues to broadcast happily on DAB and on the internet. The auctions will follow NOS take a few days. The Dutch state thinks they will capture at least 73 million euros for the auction. This is considerably less than in 2003, when Q-Music’s frequency went for 80.4 million euros.

A lot can change after the auctions. If a radio station has acquired a nice frequency, they may also want to pick up a popular record player somewhere to reinforce the investment. In any case, keep in mind that on September 1, you will have to reset your FM radio to hear your favorite station.