The ship tragedy Titanic It has been told in books, documentaries, reports and made into a film by James Cameron. Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprioin 1997 was a worldwide success and to this day continues to be repeated on television channels in different countries.

The filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock had the project of bringing his version to the big screen in his mind and hands. of the Titanic tragedy, but could not carry it out for various reasons.

Alfred Hitchcockwho died in 1980 at the age of 80, was a filmmaker who brought several successful productions to film and several news portals mention that he He could not complete his project of making the movie Titanic.

Alfred Hitchcock.

Alfred Hitchcock, a specialist in mystery films, who left a legacy of more than 50 films that have gone down in cinema history, failed in his attempt to make Titanic a film.

The project would have Alfred Hichcock before James Cameron, but could not complete it, among other reasons, for example, various legal problems.

David O. Selznich, who was a producer, would commission Alfred Hitchcock to make his version of Titanicin his role as director, that's why he hired him.

Paulette Goddard, who had starred in Charlie Chaplin films, she would be the protagonist of Titanic, Alfred Hichcock's version for Hollywood and Michael Foster and Winston Miller would also star, but everything fell apart.

The Cunard-White Star Linea company, a British shipping company, complained to the State Department in Washington about the filming of Titanic with Alfred Hichcock, Well, I would not agree because it is something delicate with global repercussions: a maritime disaster.

After several problems and situations, Alfred Hitchcock would lose interest in filming Titanic, then he gave up completely.

