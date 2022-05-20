From basketball-model throw-ins to assists, key passes and successful crosses (121, none like him in the Premier League). Liverpool’s talent, just 23, is growing steadily and there are those who talk about the Golden Ball
The beauty of the ball is that the further you go, the more you discover that there is something that can be done better. Now, for example, there are throw-ins. If you look at Liverpool, notice how Trent Alexander-Arnold beats them from the right. No longer in a classic way but with a movement that is very reminiscent of the jump shot of basketball, one hand under the ball and the other on the side to act as a guide.
