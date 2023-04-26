His whole world is in Peru! Alex Bejar is a Spanish actress who came to Peru to be part of a production and found in our country more opportunities to continue on stage. The artist became very popular for her participation in the series “Elite”, which is broadcast on Netflix; however, she changed her opportunities in her place of origin for the South American market.

The influencer has also stood out for being a very active content creator on her social networks such as Instagram, TikTok and others. That is why she took advantage of these channels to respond to her detractors and explain to them what was the reason that led her to leave even her family and move here permanently. Do you want to know what cheered her up? Next, we will give you all the details.

Alex Béjar was an actress in “Elite”

the young Alex Bejar He was born in Madrid and is currently 24 years old. From a very young age she realized that she wanted to act and that is how she, at 7 years old, recorded her first short film, but it went unnoticed. That is why we understand that her acting debut on Spanish television was in the program “Centro médico”. Her parents did not agree with her dedicating herself only to performing arts, so they encouraged her to study Audiovisual Communication and Public Relations, according to an interview she gave to Only Alfas magazine.

In 2018, he applied to join the cast of “Elite” and was given the position. For this reason, in 2019 she recorded with the production of Netflix to introduce herself as Lu’s friend, who was played by Danna Paola. In 2022, she was presented with the opportunity to come to Peru to record and star in the movie “A retreat to fall in love” without thinking that it would change her life. This led to the presentation in chapter 59 of the soap opera as Laia, a young woman who came from Barcelona to win back the heart of Cristobal Montalván.

The Spanish artist was consulted about her participation in “Al fondo hay sitio” and assured: “It has been wonderful (the welcome) because from the first moment I arrived here they have been concerned that I am well, that I do not lack anything and arriving at the family, very happy. I did not know the series in Spain, but as I entered here (I learned) that it is the most popular series (in Peru)“.

Why did Alex Béjar almost give up her dream of being an actress?

The career of an artist can be very rewarding, but, at the same time, very unstable because the projects are not constant and all the time they have to apply to different castings to find a job that keeps them going. The actress Alex Bejar She told her story of overcoming that she had very hard moments that made her think about leaving her dream due to the large number of times she was rejected.

In view of the foregoing, he explained: “There came a time in her life when I considered not fighting for her dreams anymore and not being an actress.“It all started when she attended a test to play a character. She and another young woman were finalists for the person who played the role of the character they were looking for, but they did not choose the Spanish artist, but the other girl, who Finally, she refused the job. Finally, they called her and although she was very happy, they told her no again because the other lady regretted it. In this sense, she indicated: “At that moment I felt that my world was falling apart. I thought I was never going to make it and I completely fell apart and felt that I had come as far as I had come.“.

He also continued detailing the moral: “At that time a casting director told me: ‘When an actress is almost yes, the next one will be a yes’. And indeed it was a yes, because I got my first movie. With this I want to tell you that there are a lot of obstacles to achieving the dreams we have and that is why we should not throw in the towel. If you like something and want to dedicate yourself to it, fight and, obviously, you are going to receive a lot of ‘no’. I have received them many times and rarely a ‘yes’. What I want you to understand is that this is life. That’s how the professions are and that’s how it is.”

Why did Alex Béjar decide to stay in Peru?

Many of his followers Alex Bejar They have criticized her for making the radical decision to seek a job market in Peru, after having gone through the ranks of “Elite”, a Spanish series that came to the streaming platform Netflix since its first season. In most of the comments made to him, you can read that no one understands the reason why he changed his country of origin, since they consider that there are more possibilities there.

“Everything goes back to last year. You should know that it’s a long story, okay? I came to Peru last year to record a movie that was released in February of this year. So I came to promote the movie and the premiere It was only a week and a half or two because then I went back to Spain. During that time I got in touch with all the casting directors in Peru. He introduced me saying: ‘Hi, I’m Alex Béjar and I don’t know what. I am a Spanish actress and if you have a casting where my profile can fit I would love to do the test. The casting director of ‘In the background there is room’ just answered me. Then nothing. I took the test and they accepted me. I could not believe it. So, I canceled my flight and here I am delighted with life“said the artist.

