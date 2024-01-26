Alabama is the state in the United States that has the most prisoners per capita awaiting the death penalty: 165 in total.

It is one of only five states that carried out death sentences in 2023. And one of seven that handed down new death sentences in that same year.

It is a state that goes against the general trend of the country that has gradually left capital punishment aside. In most states, this measure has been abolished or, although it continues to exist in law, in practice executions have been suspended.

Now, Alabama has become the first state to execute a person with nitrogen gas, a controversial method because opponents say it could involve unnecessary suffering.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was executed by this method Thursday night.

“There are many concerns about this method of execution, because it has never been used before and multiple doctors and scientists have said that they have serious concerns about the way it will be used,” Robin Maher, executive director of the Information Center, told BBC Mundo. about the Death Penalty.

Smith survived a first execution attempt in 2022, when they tried to give him a lethal injection, but could not find the vein.

The convicted man is guilty of the murder of a woman that occurred 35 years ago.

The death penalty in Alabama

Between 2019 and 2023, 9 people were executed in the state of Alabama, a number only surpassed by Texas (28), Oklahoma (11), and the United States federal government (13).

“I think a lot of it is cultural. Alabama has always been a state that has used the death penalty a lot. And even before using the death penalty, it had a history of using other forms of extrajudicial execution, including lynchings and other forms of racial violence,” Maher says.

“Many believe that there is a common thread from that time to now,” he adds.

In addition to a high number of actual executions, Alabama is a state that continues to impose new death sentences every year.

Together with Florida, they are the states where the most death sentences were pronounced between 2021 and 2023.

The high number of sentences in those two states coincides with the fact that they are the only ones in which capital punishment is allowed, even when the jury in the case does not reach a unanimous decision.

Laws in Alabama allow that punishment to be chosen when at least 10 of the 12 jurors agree.

In 2023, Florida passed a law allowing it when at least 8 jurors vote in favor.

In all other states where the death penalty exists, unanimity of the jury is essential to determine it.

The jury is made up of citizens of the state, who are selected from the list of voters or from people who have a driver's license, which means they must not have specialized knowledge of the law.

At the trial of Kenneth Smith, the man who was executed in Alabama on Thursday, the jury voted to sentence him to life in prison, but the judge overturned that decision and imposed the death penalty.

That's something current state law wouldn't allow.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, most people who were executed in the United States in 2023 would likely not be sentenced to death today.

A 2023 Gallup poll found that, for the first time since the measurement was taken, The percentage of Americans who believe the death penalty in the country is applied unfairly exceeds those who believe it is done fairly.

serious concerns

Nitrogen hypoxia, Alabama's new method of killing Kenneth Smith, is raising concerns among doctors and lawyers.

In Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi, it is approved to use this method, but it has never been done before.

But experts' concerns about how the death penalty is being carried out in Alabama are not limited to that method.

The Death Penalty Information Center has documented several cases of botched executions in that state.

In 2022, Alabama Department of Corrections staff spent three hours behind a closed curtain trying to give the legal injection to Joe James Jr. A reporter for The Atlantic described the procedure as carnage.

“Many of these executions show signs of torture. They appear to be painful and atrocious experiences for prisoners.“, says Maher when asked about poorly done or failed executions.

On the other hand, the state has a history of cases of people who were sentenced to death for crimes they did not commit, such as that of Walter McMillan, and cases in which doubts fall on the work of prosecutors and judges, such as of Toforest Johnson, who was accused by a witness who was later revealed to have been paid US$5,000 to do so.

Various parts of the state are involved in the decision to execute a person.

Whether or not the measure is prohibited depends on the state Congress.

Whether the death penalty is handed down depends on prosecutors, judges and juries.

But there is a last resort that can avoid an execution: the state governor – Key Ivey, in the case of Alabama – can grant clemency to a convicted person and reduce the sentence.

Since 1976, the state of Alabama has done so in only one case.

“As governors, we had the power to commute the sentences of all Alabama death row inmates to life in prison. “We missed our chance to face the death penalty and we live to regret it,” two former Alabama governors wrote in the Washington Post in 2023.

A minority of death sentences in the United States end in executions.

Executions usually occur when those sentenced have already spent decades in severe isolation conditions, a wait mixed with uncertainty that is described by those who oppose the death penalty as psychological abuse.

Click to read more stories from BBC News Mundo.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.