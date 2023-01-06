Cristiano Ronaldo is not registered to play for the new club al nassr and will not be until an existing foreign player is sold or released from his contract by mutual consent.
The Saudi Pro League limits the number of foreign players allowed in each club to eight, up from seven before the start of the 2022/23 season.
Unfortunately for Ronaldo, who is already serving a suspension stemming from his time at Manchester United after an Everton fan snatched a phone out of his hand last season, he is currently the ninth foreign player in Al Nassr’s squad.
It means that in order to be registered to play, the club must free up space.
“Al Nassr has not registered it yet because there is no vacancy for a foreign player. A foreign player must leave to sign Ronaldo, either by selling or terminating the contract by mutual agreement.”said Thursday to the AFP an anonymous source from the club.
A second club source also said: “There are ongoing negotiations to sell one of the players, but they have not yet reached their final stages.
Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina are the next highest-profile players in Al Nassr’s current squad. The club also has former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo and former River Plate talent Pity Martínez taking quota places.
Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca joined in 2021 and has scored 31 goals in 43 games, while Spanish defender Álvaro was a new addition in 2022. Uzbek international Jaloliddin Masharipov is reported to be the player most likely to leave to push Al Nassr back within the quota.
Ronaldo made a significant misstep during his introduction as an Al Nassr player this week, mistaking Saudi Arabia for South Africa.
“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” the 37-year-old told a news conference, without a second thought and apparently completely unaware of his mistake.
