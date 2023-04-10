Why Afternoon 5 (five) today – April 10 – is not on the air: the reason and when it returns

Why is Afternoon 5 (Cinque), the program hosted by Barbara D’Urso broadcast in the afternoon on Canale 5, today – Monday 10 April 2023 – not broadcast? We tell you right away: the program will not be broadcast in the next few hours by choice of Mediaset given the day of celebration, Easter Monday. After all, for those who follow it it could even be a relief to know that, weather permitting, most of the people will be engaged in the traditional trip out of town. In its place we will see a film from Rosamund Pilcher’s series: “Encounter with the past”.

In the film, Sienna Summer, a young lawyer in Bristol, receives a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Oscar, also a successful lawyer, and scion of a high-ranking family. But Oscar doesn’t know that Sienna is still legally married to Tyler, her first love, who never wanted to grant her a divorce. Determined to bend Tyler at any cost, Sienna leaves for Cornwall. Here she finds her parents after years, two former hippies with an ecological lifestyle. But above all, she has to deal with the past and the grudge for Tyler, who had cheated on her with Naomi, her best friend.

When he returns

When is Afternoon 5 (Five) back on Canale 5? Fans of the Mediaseto program can rest assured: the next episode will already be broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday 11 April 2023. All barring further programming changes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Afternoon 5 (five) today – Monday 10 April 2023 – is not broadcast, but where can we watch or watch the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? All the episodes of the TV series are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 17.25 on Canale 5. It is possible to follow everything (or see everything again) also in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to the internet connection.