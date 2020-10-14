Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been in the news for her marriage. Not only this, Neha Kakkar is very active on social media with her photos and videos. At the same time, Aditya Narayan will not attend Neha Kakkar’s wedding. During an interview, Aditya Narayan said that he is not sure about whether he will attend Neha Kakkar’s wedding or not.

In an interview, he said, ‘I will be happy to attend, but the wedding is going to be held in Delhi. I have a serious injury to my shoulder and I am not sure that I will be able to attend, but from the music reality show Vishal sir, Himesh Reshammiya will all attend the wedding.

Aditya Narayan further said, ‘Neha is a very good friend of mine and I am very happy for her. I have known Rohan ever since he became the second runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Which I hosted in the year 2018. I am happy that two of my best friends are going to get married.

According to sources, on October 26, Neha Kakkar is going to marry Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. Everyone is desperate to see Neha becoming brides. Yes, according to sources Neha and Rohanpreet are going to get married in Delhi on 26th.

Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet also shared love on each other by sharing social media posts. Along with this, a song of both is also going to be released on October 21. Whose title is ‘Nehru Da Vyah’. The lyrics and composition of this song have been prepared by Neha Kakkar.