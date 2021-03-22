In Argentina about 800 thousand boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 15 work. In urban centers it is estimated that one in 10 boys works, but the figure multiplies in rural areas, where they work 2 out of 10: there are more than 200 thousand boys and girls who carry out at least one reproductive activity.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) and the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) surveyed the situation of 497 children and adolescents from some of the these areas. They concluded that the weekly hours dedicated to collecting water were cut in half in places where family and community water access works had been carried out, for domestic and productive use.

The ILO is leading a project in the country called “Offside: marking the field!”, Which seeks to generate knowledge and public policies to eradicate child labor in rural areas of Argentina, within the framework of the National Plan for the Prevention and Eradication of Child Labor and Protection of Adolescent Labor (2018-2022),

As part of Offside, ILO together with INTA compared the before and after of the special projects of the ProHuerta program (conducted by INTA and financed by the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation) that installed technologies of collection, conduction, storage and distribution of water for domestic consumption, production and irrigation.

The study measured the effects of these works in reducing child labor, that in rural areas of the country reaches 2 out of 10 boys and girls between 5 and 15 years old and represents the 43.5 percent of adolescents between 16 and 17, according to the Survey of Activities of Boys, Girls and Adolescents (EANNA).

In many regions of the country it is still necessary to find and carry water for domestic use. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

“The implementation of water access technologies and their appropriation by rural and peasant families is crucial for children and adolescents to should not spend time carrying it, either for productive purposes or for consumption at home or to prepare food and other activities of daily life, “says María Eugenia Figueroa, national coordinator of the Offside project of ILO Argentina.

“Women are the ones who take on most of these tasks, with the support of boys and girls “, he details. And he states:” This research represents a fundamental contribution to the design of public policies that seek to move from commitments to action, as proposed by the United Nations during the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor ”.

Despite the fact that child labor decreased by 38% in the last decade, there is still 152 million boys and girls working in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation worse, and that is why the United Nations proposed that 2021 be the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor, so that all governments act jointly and decisively on the issue.

The study and its results

After analyzing the situation of 497 children and adolescents, distributed in 187 households in all regions of the country, the research concluded that the improvement in access to water significantly reduced average hours weekly used for hauling and provision of water, which went from 4.88 to 2.33.

The dedication of boys and girls to these tasks showed notable decreases, particularly in the 5 to 12-year-old group: their participation in hauling water went from 14 to 3.8 percent.

The study also shows that in 85 percent of the surveyed households it was considered that, from the implementation of the technology, they could devote more time to the schooling of children; in addition to giving new uses to water, such as food, laundry and personal hygiene.

Education is one of the aspects that are most affected when boys and girls assume part of the responsibility for productive activities. In these cases -asure from the ILO- “educational continuity is put at risk due to lack of time or fatigue “.

.The survey also showed that 4.5% of all boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 15, as well as 25.5% of all adolescents do not go to school.

From the ProHuerta s programe went from 17 to 53% of households that have piped water inside the home, and all the families involved in these projects have access to water within their property, which reduces the time spent obtaining and transporting water.

“The association with the ILO is key,” says Diego Ramilo, director of the Center for Research and Technological Development for Family Farming (CIPAF) of INTA, and highlights that more than 550 special projects of the Prohuerta program benefited 16,000 families and they allowed the installation of technologies for the collection, conduction, storage and distribution of water for integral use.

For Ramilo, the study “allows to denature in different sectors what child labor means and deepens public policies by INTA, ministries and agencies, because this problem is key in the task of satisfying basic needs and rights of rural populations. It is one of the most important challenges we have as a country ”.