In an unexpected turn of the civil fraud trial against Donald Trump in New York, his former accountant, Jeffrey McConneytestified that the former president personally reviewed and approved his annual net worth statements. This testimony contradicts Trump’s claim that he had no role in preparing these statements..

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Trump Corporation’s net worth statements were inflated by billions of dollars. The New York prosecutor’s office is suing the former president and several other people and entities, alleging that they used these inflated statements to obtain favorable loans and other benefits.

The importance of McConney’s testimony lies in the fact that it directly implicates Trump in the alleged fraud.. In addition, it damages the credibility of Trump’s two eldest sons, the former financial director of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, and McConney himself, all of whom are accused in the Attorney General’s lawsuit.

Prosecutor James seeks at least $250,000,000 in penalties against Trump and the other defendants. He is also seeking to ban them from running any business in New York in the future.

Accounting documents that implicate former President Donald Trump in the alleged crime of civil fraud. Photo: New York City Attorney’s Office

An eventful interrogation for Donald Trump

McConney received People’s File 3054, a draft of Trump’s 2014 net worth declaration. He was asked to look at his own scribbled note, “DJT FOR FINAL REVIEW”which he had written in faint blue ink on the first page of the draft.

“Would Donald Trump review for final review?” State’s Attorney Andrew Amer asked McConney. “That was my understanding, yes,” he replied.

The prosecutor then asked if Trump would review every net worth declaration until his departure to the White House in 2017., after which Eric Trump would approve the drafts. “That was my understanding, yes,” McConney responded again. Asked if that was his handwriting on the drafts, which he marks in faint blue pen, McConney also said yes.