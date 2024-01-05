You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
TGI Fridays will close restaurants in the United States
Through an official statement, they assured that they do not give the expected results
In the last hours, TGI Fridays announced through an official statement that will close thirty-six branches located in different cities in the United States. As can be read in the text, everything is part of a brand growth strategy, which is why they decided to remove stores that did not achieve the expected results. The locations of the closed stores are varied and include states such as New York, Florida, California, Texas and New Jersey, among others.
The news was shared in a statement that was shared on Wednesday and reproduced by CBS News. There, he discussed the company's plan to grow the brand. For that reason, The closure of these restaurants that did not have favorable numbers to keep them open was carried out. In addition to the closure of thirty-six branches, the sale of eight restaurants owned by TGI Fridays will also take place to Ray Blanchette, former CEO of the company who had a leading role until last year.
The cities in the United States where TGI Fridays restaurants will close
- Fresno, California
- Denver, Colorado
- Longmont, Colorado
- Newington, Connecticut
- Ormond Beach, Florida
- Royal Palm, Florida
- Bowie, Maryland
- Columbia, Maryland
- Berlin/Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Danvers, Massachusetts
- Dedham, Massachusetts
- Mansfield, Massachusetts
- North Attleboro, Massachusetts
- Seekonik, Massachusetts
- Amherst, New Hampshire
- Albany, New Jersey
- Eatontown, New Jersey
- Hackensack, New Jersey
- Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey
- Marlton/Evesham, New Jersey
- Princeton, New Jersey
- Springfield, New Jersey
- Wayne Town Center, New Jersey
- Bay Shore, New York
- Hauppauge, New York
- Massapequa, New York
- Woodbury Township, New York
- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Houston Almeda, Texas
- North Arlington, Texas
- The Woodlands, Texas
- Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Manassas, Virginia
- Springfield, Virginia
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia
Regarding the affected employees, who number approximately 1,250, it was reported that more than 80 percent were offered the possibility of making transfers and continue with their work in the company, either with the same task they were performing until now or with a new role.
The news comes shortly after another surprise closure of another restaurant chain. Shortly before the end of 2023, Ocean One Bar & Grill announced that it will close all of its locations in Florida. On that occasion, the company did not even provide the reason why this decision was made.
