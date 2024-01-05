In the last hours, TGI Fridays announced through an official statement that will close thirty-six branches located in different cities in the United States. As can be read in the text, everything is part of a brand growth strategy, which is why they decided to remove stores that did not achieve the expected results. The locations of the closed stores are varied and include states such as New York, Florida, California, Texas and New Jersey, among others.

The news was shared in a statement that was shared on Wednesday and reproduced by CBS News. There, he discussed the company's plan to grow the brand. For that reason, The closure of these restaurants that did not have favorable numbers to keep them open was carried out. In addition to the closure of thirty-six branches, the sale of eight restaurants owned by TGI Fridays will also take place to Ray Blanchette, former CEO of the company who had a leading role until last year.

The cities in the United States where TGI Fridays restaurants will close

Fresno, California Denver, Colorado Longmont, Colorado Newington, Connecticut Ormond Beach, Florida Royal Palm, Florida Bowie, Maryland Columbia, Maryland Berlin/Marlborough, Massachusetts Danvers, Massachusetts Dedham, Massachusetts Mansfield, Massachusetts North Attleboro, Massachusetts Seekonik, Massachusetts Amherst, New Hampshire Albany, New Jersey Eatontown, New Jersey Hackensack, New Jersey Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey Marlton/Evesham, New Jersey Princeton, New Jersey Springfield, New Jersey Wayne Town Center, New Jersey Bay Shore, New York Hauppauge, New York Massapequa, New York Woodbury Township, New York Willow Grove, Pennsylvania Corpus Christi, Texas Houston Almeda, Texas North Arlington, Texas The Woodlands, Texas Fredericksburg, Virginia Manassas, Virginia Springfield, Virginia Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia

Regarding the affected employees, who number approximately 1,250, it was reported that more than 80 percent were offered the possibility of making transfers and continue with their work in the company, either with the same task they were performing until now or with a new role.

TGI Fridays announced the closure of restaurants in the US Photo: Instagram @tgifridays

The news comes shortly after another surprise closure of another restaurant chain. Shortly before the end of 2023, Ocean One Bar & Grill announced that it will close all of its locations in Florida. On that occasion, the company did not even provide the reason why this decision was made.