From the first time anyone climbed on the back of a donkey, there have probably been people arguing about whether those beasts weren’t running too fast. This is no different on the German Autobahn, where there has been a discussion about a maximum speed for years. Until now, proposals to introduce a speed limit on the Autobahn were always quite hopeless, but for the first time opponents want to talk about slowing down the drivers.

The war between Ukraine and Russia is putting a lot of pressure on the energy supply for the rest of Europe – you can tell at the pump. Earlier it was argued that the speed on the Autobahn had to be reduced to save fuel. But there is now a reason why Germany’s largest opposition party (CDU) wants to negotiate a speed limit. Something they used to be fiercely opposed to. However, they do have a condition.

Nuclear power plants must remain open

Currently, Germany is busy shutting down nuclear power plants. This is another decision from 2011, long before there was a war in eastern Europe. Closing the nuclear reactors makes Germany more dependent on other energy sources and the CDU does not want that. The opposition party would therefore like to keep the nuclear reactors open longer. And in return they would like to introduce a speed limit on the Autobahn.

Discussion speed limit on the Autobahn is ‘cow trading’

It is also referred to as ‘cow-trading’ by the German media and not everyone agrees. The party SPD compared it in the breakfast news of the German RTL with the exchange of prisoners. Incidentally, there are still a lot of parties against the speed limit on the Autobahn, with the biggest argument often being that introducing a speed limit everywhere on the German highway would have too little impact on saving fuel or reducing emissions.

Also read: Are you still insured if you drive very fast on the Autobahn?

The largest opposition party is therefore not necessarily in favour, but they have already indicated that there is actually room for negotiation for the first time. It will probably take some time before a real decision is made about a maximum speed. If it comes to that, it will probably be a maximum speed of 130 km/h.