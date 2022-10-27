Before the end of the year, quickly prepare the glasses reimbursement from your health insurer. In the health insurance myths section, health journalist Tijn Elferink writes weekly about health insurance. Today: why paying health insurance premiums is not the same as being entitled to glasses, hearing aids or physiotherapy.

The end of the year in sight. Glasses and hearing aid stores are calling on consumers to quickly buy new glasses or hearing aids. You are entitled to compensation because, after all, you have paid a premium for it and your deductible has already passed through it anyway. In short: a new pair of glasses or hearing aid is free or ‘as good as’, the chains promise.

Being entitled to a new pair of glasses or hearing aid makes sense; what else do I pay premium for? Nevertheless, health insurers’ advertisements are a thorn in the side. “Your health insurance is not a subscription,” says Jascha Hagendoorn of health insurer VGZ.

Based on solidarity

Unlike a subscription, health insurance is based on solidarity. “We all pay premiums to guarantee good, appropriate care for those who really need it. The consumer does pay for those free glasses.” Just like unused physio treatments are not free.

The difference between paying for something and being a consumer is sometimes difficult for insurers to explain. Not all of us undergo heart surgery, but you are entitled to it if it is necessary. If more people undergo heart surgery, it will cost more and the health care premium will go up. That is good as long as the operation is really necessary. Otherwise the costs will go up unnecessarily and we will all pay unnecessarily more. See also 420,000 doctor visits because of Corona within a week

A form of deception

So-called sensible care is not always the case with glasses and hearing aids. That is why health insurers already sent a letter to hearing care and optician chains in 2017. “It goes without saying that we believe it is important that there is good access for people who need a tool,” they wrote. “But we don’t understand that it is necessary to make a relationship with the idea that this is free or, as it were, free.” Suggesting that hearing aids and glasses are ‘free, as it were’, the health insurers consider ‘a form of deception’.



Quote

Health insurers see, also in other parts of healthcare, that healthcare providers are responding to the idea that healthcare can be free or inexpensive Petra van Holsta

Glasses and hearing care chains have removed the logos of health insurers from their advertisements. But the commercials themselves remained. “Unfortunately,” says Petra van Holst, director of Zorgverzekeraars Nederland (ZN). “Health insurers see, also in other parts of healthcare, that healthcare providers are responding to the idea that healthcare can be free or beneficial through calculating behaviour.”

Advertisements stimulate healthcare consumerism

The trend of healthcare consumerism is stimulated by advertising. CDA MP Joba van den Berg therefore wants a ban on advertising for care that is reimbursed by the basic insurance. An orthopedist who places an advertisement in the newspaper and a mental health provider who pays influencers to share their experiences with this provider on Instagram.

But healthcare providers are allowed to advertise, says Ernst Kuipers (VWS). According to the minister, advertisements do not lead to medicalization of complaints. It is the GP who determines whether care is necessary, he says. That means that consumers can get zero on the bill. Such as those who have no complaints and want to have their blood checked.

Since we all pay for healthcare, the following also applies here: should the entire society pay as a fitboy or –girl want to know his or her vitamin and mineral values? No, say health insurers. If you have no complaints, you have to pay for such a blood test yourself.

Healthy people punished

That sometimes leads to crooked faces, GP Rinske van de Goor also noticed. Why are sick people who live unhealthy lives reimbursed for an examination? And are healthy people who live consciously punished? That is ‘the arrogance of the healthy with which she comes to claim her alleged right to care’, wrote Van de Goor in her column in de Volkskrant.

Van de Goor is right: many people have more urgent questions than whether their vitamin levels are right. This is certainly relevant in these times of personnel shortages in healthcare. In the case of glasses and hearing aids, above all, solidarity only has a future if we only use care that is necessary. Van Holst of ZN: ,,And no more than that.”





