The smoldering conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has flared up again. According to the Azerbaijani government, “an anti-terrorist operation” is underway in the mountainous region of the South Caucasus, historically inhabited by Armenians. Explosions and shots were heard in the regional capital Stepanakert. Six questions about the situation.

What was the deal with this conflict again?

Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Artsakh to Armenians, is a mountainous region at the southern end of the Karabakh Mountains, within Azerbaijan. Armenians, who are Christian, claim to have a long history in the area, dating back to several centuries BC. Azerbaijan, which is mainly home to Turkic Muslims, also claims to have deep historical ties with the region, which has been under the influence of Persians, Turks and Russians over the centuries. Old tensions rose again during the time of the Soviet Union, when Moscow decided (in 1923) that Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, could become an autonomous province of Azerbaijan.





Did the flame go straight to the pan?

Not immediately, but in 1988 the Christian Armenians in the enclave turned against Islamic Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union, because they wanted to belong to Armenia. Azerbaijan tried to prevent the secession, while Armenia encouraged it. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, both countries became independent and a war broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan that claimed the lives of 30,000 people. A million people were displaced. An Armenian victory in 1994 led to a ceasefire, but after that the two countries clashed again and again. Armenia and Azerbaijan have already fought two wars over Karabakh in the three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Is this about raw materials?

Not directly. Azerbaijan does have a lot of oil – which provides the country with a lot of money to wage this war – but few raw materials can be found in Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh has little to offer in that regard. What matters is prestige in the region. The Azerbaijanis still want to take revenge for the ignominious 1994 loss and also restore their control over Nagorno-Karabakh. See also Corona protests in Canada: Ottawa declares a state of emergency

A photo from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry of Tuesday morning shelling of Armenian positions. © AP



How do neighboring countries respond to this neighborly dispute?

Muslim Turkey is a traditional ally of Azerbaijan. There is a tense relationship between Armenia and Turkey because of the Armenian genocide – the mass murders of Armenians in Turkey in the period 1895-1923. Turkey refuses to recognize this genocide and denies that there was a premeditated plan for extermination. Armenia, forced to maintain good ties with Russia due to a lack of raw materials and for security reasons. But Armenia is also seeking rapprochement with the West. Another regional power, Iran, says it wants to play a mediating role between the two sides.

How will this new and umpteenth conflict end?

Difficult to say, because this is not only about territory but also about culture, history and pride, Amnesty International said in a report. Both sides keep accusing each other of starting the fighting. “The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is a complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Azerbaijani region of Karabakh and the dissolution of the so-called separatist regime,” Azerbaijani diplomacy said in a statement. The most sensitive issue for Armenia remains the status of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Karabakh. Armenia says their rights and safety must be guaranteed. See also Not a single municipality reports, plug goes out of cost-guzzling Floriade: 'No longer fits in this time'

What if this conflict escalates?

Then Turkey could get involved, which could lead to tensions with Vladimir Putin, who considers the Caucasus his backyard. It seemed for a while that successive rounds of talks, mediated by several parties including the European Union, the United States and Russia, had brought the two sides closer to a permanent peace treaty than they had been in years. But a final settlement was not forthcoming and is now further away.

