Discovering that there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history, but what if scientists collectively chose to ignore the evidence that suggests that has already happened?

That is the premise of a new book by a world-class astronomer, which holds that the simplest and best explanation for the extremely unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that traversed our Solar System in 2017 is that it was alien technology.

Sounds weird? Avi loeb says that the evidence shows that it is not, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so engrossed in groupthink that they are unwilling to handle the Occam’s razor principle, which says thate other things being equal, the simplest explanation is usually the most likely.

Abraham Loeb is an Israeli scientist with the longest service in Astronomy at Harvard University. “AFP PHOTO / Lotem Loeb” –

Loeb’s stellar credentials (he was the longest-serving astronomy professor in Harvard , has published hundreds of pioneering articles and collaborated with great figures such as the late Stephen Hawking ) make it difficult to completely dismiss your thesis.

“To think that we are unique, special and privileged is arrogant,” he told AFP in a video-call interview. “The correct stance is to be modest and say, ‘We are nothing special, there are many other cultures out there and we just have to find them.’

Loeb, 58, makes the point of lThe extraterrestrial origins of the object called ‘Oumuamua (“Explorer” in Hawaiian) in “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” (Extraterrestrial: the first sign of intelligent life beyond Earth).

Enigma. In October 2017, astronomers observed an object moving so fast that it could only have come from another star.

The facts are as follows.

In October 2017, astronomers observed an object that it was moving so fast it could only have come from another star, making it the first recorded interstellar intruder.

It did not appear to be an ordinary rock, because after launching around the Sun, it accelerated and deviated from the expected trajectory, propelled by a mysterious force.

This could easily be explained if it were a comet expelling gas and debris, but there is no visible evidence of this “outgassing.”

The traveling object also shook in a strange way, inferred from how it became brighter and dimmer in scientists’ telescopes, and it was unusually bright, possibly suggesting that it was made of a shiny metal.

To explain what happened, the astronomers had to come up with novel theories, such as that it was made of hydrogen ice and therefore would not have visible traces, or that it disintegrated in a cloud of dust.

“The ideas that came up to explain specific properties of ‘Oumuamua always involve something we’ve never seen before,” Loeb said. “If that is the direction we are taking, Why not consider an artificial origin? “

‘Oumuamua was not closely photographed during his brief stay; We only learned of its existence once it was already leaving our Solar System.

There are two ways that fit the observed peculiarities: long and thin like a cigar, or flat and round like a pancake, almost as thin as a razor.

Loeb says simulations point to the latter, and he believes the object was deliberately designed as a light sail propelled by stellar radiation.

Another oddity was the way the object moved, accentuating the strangeness of its passage.

Before meeting our Sun, ‘Oumuamua was “at rest” relative to nearby stars, which is statistically very rare.

Instead of thinking of it as a ship hurtling through space, from the object’s perspective, our Solar System crashed into it.

“Perhaps’ Oumuamua was like a buoy resting in the expanse of the universe,” Loeb writes. Like a tripwire left by some intelligent life form, waiting to be activated by a star system.

Loeb’s ideas have placed him in a questionable place with his fellow astronomers.

In an article in Forbes, astrophysicist Ethan Siegel referred to Loeb as “a once respected scientist” that, having failed to convince his companions of his arguments, he had taken to pleasing the public.

Loeb, for his part, protests a “culture of intimidation” in academia that punishes those who question orthodoxy, just as Galileo was punished when he proposed that the Earth was not the center of the universe.

Path of ‘Oumuamua’ entering the solar system (ESA; artist impression: ESA / Hubble, NASA, ESO, M. Kornmesser.)

Compared to speculative but respected branches of theoretical physics, such as the search for dark matter or multiverses, the search for extraterrestrial life is a much more sensible path to take, he said.

That is why Loeb is promoting a new branch of astronomy, the “space archeology”, to search for biological and technological signs of extraterrestrial life.

“If we find evidence of technologies that took a million years to develop, then we can get a short cut to these technologies, we can employ them on Earth,” said Loeb, who spent her childhood on an Israeli farm reading philosophy and pondering the big questions. of the life.

AFP