From: Patrick Mayer

The Netherlands and Belgium are smaller than Germany, but they supply Ukraine with many F-16 fighter jets. This is partly due to flight MH17.

Kiev – What can they do in the Ukraine war against the insidious attack by Russia? The delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the NATO defense alliance to Kiev is an omnipresent topic in world politics this summer.

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Netherlands and Belgium supply many aircraft

Specifically: In the coming weeks, months and years, Ukraine is to receive around 100 fighter jets of the older version F-16A/B from Denmark (19 aircraft), the Netherlands (up to 42 aircraft), Norway (five to ten) and Belgium (30 aircraft). The Ukrainians want to station some of the F-16 fighter jets abroad in order to protect them from possible Russian air attacks.

It is remarkable how many F-16s the Netherlands wants to deliver. After all, Germany’s neighbor has a manageable 18 million inhabitants by international comparison. You could also say that it is a comparatively small NATO member state.

F-16 fighter jets of the Netherlands: Jets were produced in Holland itself

One reason for the Dutch F-16 offensive for the Ukrainian Air Force is that the Netherlands, also known colloquially as Holland, produced quite a lot of the fighter planes itself. As the aviation magazine Flight Review As reported at the end of July, the Royal Air Force (Koninklijke Luchtmacht) in Germany’s neighboring country had at least 213 F-16 fighter jets in its inventory, on which Maverick, HARM or Sidewinder missiles are mounted.

According to the report, the well-known aircraft manufacturer Fokker from Amsterdam, which filed for bankruptcy in 1996, manufactured the fighter jets for the Koninklijke Luchtmacht under American license until February 1992. According to the report, a large proportion of the 177 F-16A and 36 F-16B went through Flight Review later also the Mid-Life Update Program (MLU). This means that the fighter jets have been modernized and adapted to new conditions. After the Netherlands received 34 modern Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets from the United States, many F-16s were stored.

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Netherlands and Belgium order F-35

From this stock, up to 42 aircraft will now be refurbished and made ready for takeoff again, which are to go to the Ukrainians. The Dutch Air Force, on the other hand, has 24 F-16s in active service in addition to the F-35s. However, since a total of 52 F-35s have been ordered in the USA, these will also be gradually phased out. That is the plan. While the Germans, the British, the Spanish and the Italians within NATO rely on the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Belgians and the Dutch are in a similar situation.

The Belgian aviation company SABCA once took care of the final assembly of its own models. The Belgian Air Force originally had a total of 160 of the older F-16A/M and F-16B from the 1980s in its hangars, of which 53 are still in active service. 34 F-35As that have been ordered will form the core of the Belgian Air Component, as the branch of the armed forces is also called. Accordingly, up to 30 F-16s can be delivered to Ukraine.

USA 875 Türkiye 270 (plus 40 ordered) Greece 170 Netherlands 68 (up to 42 go to Ukraine) Belgium 53 (up to 30 go to Ukraine)

Source: Flight Review: The largest F-16 users, as of July 30, 2024, 2:45 p.m.

Netherlands support for Ukraine: memories of flight MH17

While the Ukrainians are facing challenges with regard to the stationing and runways of the F-16 fighter jets, the Netherlands’ involvement in this matter is likely to be closely linked to Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (flight number MH17) in addition to its own NATO obligations. The country recently commemorated the many victims in the presence of the royal family on the tenth anniversary of the crash and shooting down of the scheduled flight.

A look back: On July 17, 2014, the Boeing 777-200ER civilian passenger plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, presumably by a Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile that, according to Western and Ukrainian assessments, the Moscow regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin had supplied to the pro-Russian separatists. All 298 passengers were killed, including 192 Dutch nationals. NATO blames the Kremlin-allied separatists for the incident. And The Hague is considered a staunch supporter of Kiev in its defense against the Russian war of aggression. (pm)