Sometimes the insignificance of yesterday becomes the wonder of today. If someone had told me only 20 years ago that one day I would get emotional watching someone reading a book, it would have made me smile. That is what, however, happened to me this morning.

In the small and smiling city of Saquarema where I live, in the Lake District, in the State of Rio, where people still greet you on the street without knowing you, I usually go for a walk very early, before sunrise. We are almost always the same. The ones who greet me the most are usually the fishermen, who are seen happily loading their outfits onto an old bicycle or walking towards the sea on foot. This morning, however, for the first time, I met an elderly man who was riding a bicycle loaded with plastic bags, probably old iron widgets collected from the garbage to resell as scrap metal.

On the way back, passing by the beach, I saw his bike parked and him sitting in front of the Atlantic Ocean reading a book. It was not a brochure. It was a book surely picked up in the trash. I hesitated to go closer to see, out of curiosity, what he was reading, especially because here in Brazil it is already a miracle that a poor person knows how to read, let alone a book.

When I sat down at the computer to write my column, I couldn’t get rid of the figure of the garbage collector, not with an old cell phone in his hand but with a book. And it is that days ago I had read the sad news of the closure in São Paolo of one of the largest bookstores in Latin America, where the most famous writers had passed to present their books.

Yes, I know, the important thing is to read, whether on a stone or on paper or in a digital medium, but what is sad is that, in the end, the disappearance of the book leads to a reading deficit. When we see every day the scene of couples in a restaurant, or walking down the street, each one absorbed in their mobile, we are sure that they are not reading a book.

Someone has come to write, perhaps with a point of exaggeration, that the motive is the grave of literature and especially of conversation. And the excuse is that today there is no time left to read a book. The mobile absorbs everything. People often speculate about what the future might be like for a humanity that no longer reads, without literature, without imagination, the daughter and slave only of haste and image, without time even to think, no matter how much psychology insists that The best therapy against stress and anguish is meditation, silence and friendship, which can exist in silence.

And it is curious that precisely at a crucial moment for humanity in which anxiety, loneliness, anxiety about the future and even the fear of having children are on the rise, a return is imposed at the same time. to the wisdom of the ancient classics, the Greeks, Latins or Egyptians.

We live in a moment of restlessness and a desperate search for speed and the new, at the same time that nostalgia for what we are losing persists in our cells to the point, as happened to me today, of being surprised and even moved to see a collector of old irons taking a break to sit down and read a book that someone had thrown away.

I am not a pessimist. If anything they accuse me of being too optimistic at my age because I believe that in the end it is not true that past times were better. That’s why we try to forget them. You don’t live without illusions, without hope, without real friends, without believing that love is still possible. Yes, love for everything, starting with nature that we had forgotten, despised and ruined and today it takes its revenge on us and begins to scare us.

We are so used to pessimism, fear, sometimes so disillusioned with life itself, even young people, that we come to internalize that love is impossible. That everything is heartbreak, hypocrisy and interest. And the rates of violence and even suicides are growing in the world.

A few days ago, looking through my book of conversations with José Saramago, from the Planeta publishing house, I remembered an anecdote that made me smile then and that sometimes, however, comes back to my head, like this morning, as a philosophical reflection.

After much discussion with the Portuguese Literature Nobel Prize winner and his wife Pilar about the title to give to the week of conversations he had just had with the writer, we decided to call it: Possible Love. I don’t know if due to a Freudian lapse given the author’s well-known pessimism, or because deep in the human soul the idea that, ultimately, love, at least the one we would like to experience, is impossible, is true. is that in the first reviews that came out of the book, the title appeared wrong: “The impossible love.”

And the most curious thing is that in this same newspaper, after having amused ourselves commenting on the anecdote, when an article came out to explain that the true title was El amor posible, also the headline of the article, which was later corrected, stumbled on the same stone titled The impossible love.

There are many things in our lives that are or seem impossible to us and that we lean more towards pessimism than optimism. Saramago himself told me that it is built more with the “no” than with the “yes”. It is a philosophical concept that really reveals our temptation to pessimism.

Perhaps that is why today I carry with me the strong and tender image at the same time, which seemed impossible to me, of the garbage collector, sitting on the floor, without hurry and without a mobile phone, reading a book. Nothing else? Yes. It is no longer a small thing to know that the impossible refuses to die.