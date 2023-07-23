The Lexus LFA is without a doubt the best car Lexus has ever built. From 2010 to 2012, Lexus built only 500 units and only 10 went to Australia. You’d think they’ve all had owners for a long time, but last month another brand new one was sold at a Lexus dealer in Australia. To complicate matters, the buyer is the dealer who sold it. huh?

The pressing question in many a TopGear reader’s mind now is: why the hell did that dealer have to buy his own Lexus LFA? Australia this month changed a number of rules for importing, approving and registering cars. If the dealer did not buy his own car, the car might never be able to drive in Australia again, the Australian reports Drive.

Why the dealer ‘bought’ its own Lexus LFA

The Lexus LFA had never been registered before. It therefore does not appear in the database of the Australian RDW. From July 1, 2023, all cars must Down Under registered to meet stricter requirements, so also cars that were built in 2010. To ensure that the Lexus LFA could still get license plates, the dealer had to put the car on license plate.

And if you register an unregistered car, it counts in the statistics as the sale of a new car. For example, a brand new Lexus LFA was sold in 2023 – and then even to the Lexus dealer itself. The car is now allowed on the road in the country and the next buyer can also enjoy his or her LFA on the Australian roads.

Seems like more dealers got a little hot underfoot. In all of 2023, no single month has seen as many cars registered as in June. On average there were 91,366 cars per month on license plates until June. In June there were 124,926 units. Presumably even more dealers who quickly put some old stock on license plates.

Specifications of the Lexus LFA

Thirteen years after its unveiling, the numbers associated with the LFA are still impressive. The 4.8-liter V10 climbs to 9,000 rpm and produces 570 horsepower. You reach 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is 326 km/h. The cars in the Netherlands cost about half a million new, but now you have to count on about 1 million euros. Not such a bad idea from the dealer to keep the LFA.