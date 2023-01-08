Also in December of last year, Pantone, a company specializing in colors in the graphic and textile sector, announced what would be the color of 2023. Viva Magenta 18-1750, according to the brand, “vibrates with strength and energy. It is a color rooted in nature, it descends from the family of red tones and has been expressing a new vigor”. click here to see the chosen color.

By dictating the color of the moment in advance, the company can guarantee organization and better forecasting of the textile market, according to Michelle Carvalho, technical consultant for the Fashion and Design team at SENAI CETIQT.

One of the institute’s team’s ideas for next year is to revive an old job where the national apparel textile industry, as well as retail, gathers to assemble a national color chart. SENAI CETIQT, for example, is one of the few institutes authorized by the company to use its color codes in the institution’s material.

“By publicizing the ad, not only the single color but also the pallet palette, the market manages to organize itself in such a way that distribution is better predicted. For example, it will not be invested in lime green colors if there is a shortage of production dye for that color. So, the survey based on what the industry is able to supply and what it can generate in the textile market to supply with retail, resources and production can be optimized”, he explains.

How is the choice made?

The color of the year is a “commercial” choice by Pantone, with no public actors involved. A survey by the Pantone Institute of Color and its team is based on macro trends, with analysis of culture, behavior, lifestyle and emerging movements, in addition to the Design, Architecture and other sectors.

“Especially now, in the post-pandemic years, the color of the year is a very strong reflection of our need to return to nature”, evaluates Marcela Ohana, CEO of Dash, a corporate fashion company. For her, the influence on clothes is one of the first that appears after choosing.

“The demand for garments instantly rises with the release of the color of the year. This definition of the general color is a feeling in the market that the color is good, from Fashion. What causes demand to increase is a rush after existing pieces or pieces with colors close to the color of the year”, explains the CEO.

Despite dictating what “may or may not” be used in terms of color palette, there are those who are careful with trends. Claudinei Martins, commercial and marketing executive director of the Kyly Group, reflects on this resistance. “There are colors that have a certain resistance on the part of our market, when they come as a trend we take great care when putting them in a collection. We are not out of trend, but we put these colors in a few products. For example, purple for children is very restricted”, she reveals.

The offer of raw material goes through some obstacles. In the example of lime green given by Michele, from SENAI, it shows that the scarcity of a certain item can influence choices. “Some colors don’t get high vividness. In a polyamide, a more vivid color is achieved than in a cotton. This goes for both the dye raw material and the fibrous raw material, from the textile part”, he concludes.