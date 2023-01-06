2023 is just beginning, but it is already showing itself to be a promising year for the world of video game. After all this year we will have the arrival of ambitious titles like Starfield, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Y spider-man 2.

Source: Nintendo

Among all that this year promises, it seems that the horror genre will be one of the most benefited. Since only in its first three months we will have the return of two much-loved sagas of survival horror. In addition to the fact that we will have other experiences that look very promising, we leave them here for you.

Dead Space Remake will be one of the first horror video games of 2023

2023 will start very well with the arrival of the remake of dead space. This in itself is already an icon of horror video games, so the reimagining of it has fans of the genre excited. Since it will make use of new technologies to give us an incredible visual improvement and an even more captivating immersion.

Source: Motive Studios

Something that is very interesting about this remake is something called ‘director intensity’. This is a tool that will evaluate the performance of the players to decide what objects or enemies to put in their way. In this way, even the corridors that you thought were already free of necromorphs, could give you a horrifying surprise. If you are interested in playing it, you should know that it will be released on January 27 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Resident Evil 4, another remake to wait for 2023

Although the remakes have their detractors, there is no way to deny that those of resident evil 4 Y dead space they look very promising. Above all, the reimagining of Leon S. Kennedy’s European adventure is striking. Since he has us waiting to know how they will reinvent one of the best horror video games.

Source: Capcom

The previews so far indicate that the RE4 remake will go a darker route than the original. Especially for the scenarios that are more gloomy and less illuminated. So it’s apparent that Capcom is looking for a better balance between horror and action elements. We will know on March 24 if it justifies its existence, but we believe that it will.

Redfall, a horror video game from the creators of Dishonored

Xbox fans could have a big exclusive on their hands with the arrival of Redfall. This game will put us to hunt vampires in control of one of four protagonists. Each of them will have different abilities to face these beings of darkness.

As you probably already guessed from the premise, it can be enjoyed alone or in the company of friends. Its gameplay reminds us a bit of Left 4 Dead, but combined with the characteristic art and use of skills from Arkane Studios. So far it does not have a release date, although some rumors indicate that it will be released in May. However, what is a fact is that it will arrive in 2023, according to its own developers. So we already have another horror video game to look forward to this year.

Fatal Frame will be back with Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

If you grew up playing horror video games in the days of the PS2, you probably remember Fatal Frame. Well, the terrifying saga of ghosts will be back with the title Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, which was only available in Japan. Now the whole world will be able to witness this survival horror in 2023.

Source: Techmo

At its launch it received many good opinions from specialized Japanese media. They applauded its terrifying setting and the possibility of experiencing different stories. Although some negative comments were directed to the fact that there are no considerable improvements over its predecessors. But if you are a fan of this franchise, surely you will not miss the opportunity to play it. It comes out on March 9 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Alan Wake II is added to the list of most anticipated horror video games of 2023

One of the horror video games that personally has us very excited for this 2023 is Alan Wake II. Although very little has been shown about him at the moment, the team behind him makes us have a lot of confidence in him. After all, Remedy Entertainment has only delivered very good works throughout their career.

In its announcement during The Game Awards 2021, it was said that it would be an even more terrifying experience than its predecessor.. Besides that it will be the company’s first completely survival horror title. The first Alan Wake it’s a gem that left the door open for a sequel, so it could be exciting where it goes next. It still does not have a release date, but it was also promised for this 2023, let’s hope so.

These were some of the horror video games that will arrive in 2023, but surely they will not be the only ones. Perhaps as the year progresses we will find more unexpected experiences that will leave us with good scares. Do you know of another game that we have missed here?

