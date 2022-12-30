Home page politics

Many Germans are looking forward to the new year with trepidation. 2023 definitely has the potential to surprise positively. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

One more day, then 2022 is history. And the good news at the end of the year is: We don’t have to shed a tear after the year of horror, but can hope with the lovable professional pessimist Karl Valentin that 2023 won’t be as bad as it already is.

New year, new luck: The prospects for 2023 are better than many think

The prospects are better than many think. Putin did not conquer Ukraine. The prices for oil and gas have even fallen back to their pre-war level just recently; the gas price has even quartered since its panic highs! This increases the chances that we can free ourselves from the stranglehold of inflation. The family of democracies has defied aggressive dictatorships, stayed together and passed a historic test of character. Even if the expensive energy burdens many German citizens, the feared winter of rage did not materialize. Our society has shown admirable solidarity by providing safe and often loving shelter to one million Ukrainians fleeing the war. Troubled investors, on the other hand, can console themselves with the fact that statistically a terrible year for stocks like this is usually followed by a positive one. And, very important: Corona, the plague of the century, has been practically defeated.

Taken together, these are pretty convincing reasons to look to the future with confidence and not to lose faith in your own strength, despite all the disputes that also characterize democracy. If a bit of luck is added in private life, to which everyone can contribute their little bit by treating their fellow citizens with care, 2023, which already has a bad reputation unjustly, could even be a really good year. Let us surprise!

