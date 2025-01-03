Residents of the village of Mukuku, Kenya, saw a giant red-hot ring fall from the sky. The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) classified the half-ton, 2.5-meter-wide ring as an unknown space object.

The KSA warns that it is probably garbage derived from the active space industry that has manifested itself around the world. However, there is still no certainty about what type of ship could have caused the event. A preliminary analysis indicates that the object is a rocket separation ring. “Such objects usually burn up upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere or fall safely into inhospitable areas, such as the oceans,” he said. the agency in a statement.

According to witnesses, the ring fell red hot during the afternoon of December 31. Due to the timely report from local authorities, the object was secured by federal authorities and an in-depth investigation has been initiated to determine its origin. The fall of the metal ring did not cause material damage or victims.

“Space debris is a growing problem and, although it may be an isolated case, the threat is real. Some space debris is as large as cars or even buses and, if it fell, could pose a significant risk to property and human life. “Everyone should be aware of this and report anything suspicious to the authorities,” the KSA reported through its account on the social network X.

In just a few days, the information has fueled dozens of fake news stories about it. The ones that concern the KSA the least are those that consider the object to be extraterrestrial or part of a surveillance drone. On the other hand, they have denied some political rumors in this regard. Local media have pointed out that India (ISRO) and its current space program are responsible for the garbage. They have also suggested that Kenya will seek some compensation from the country for the accident.

“It is important to clarify that investigations into the origin of the object are still ongoing and no official statement has been issued linking the remains to ISRO. “The KSA and relevant authorities are handling the matter to ensure a thorough and accurate assessment,” the agency clarified.

Who pays when space debris causes damage?

The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that there are currently 130 million objects classified as space debris orbiting the Earth. The components range from small parts to separate fragments of satellites and rockets. Almost all of them measure less than 1 centimeter. With each passing year, space debris events become more common.

For now, there is no universal protocol for who takes responsibility when space debris from one nation falls on another territory. There are precedent-setting documents, such as the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects, which came into force in 1972. This agreement establishes that the launching country is responsible for paying for damage caused by debris to citizens or aircraft. . However, only 96 states have ratified the convention and it has only had one relevant case in 1978, when a Russian satellite fell on Canadian territory.