MEven the hearty ones like to deal with politics, more precisely with politicians, and even then it should not be too complex if possible. “Robert Habeck – is he resigning?” asks “Das Neue” on its front page, and the background is of course the so-called best man affair, in which Habeck’s State Secretary Graichen, who is no longer State Secretary, helped decide as a member of the selection committee that Graichen’s best man, Michael Schäfer, was to become the managing director of Dena, the German Energy Agency, which is why . . . okay, at the latest at Dena the “Das Neue” readers are out.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Fortunately, the magazine manages to condense the difficult matter: “The Vice-Chancellor made his best man Patrick Graichen (51) State Secretary – and now had to dismiss him after a long back and forth.” Some would now say: Wait a minute, that’s not true. For the others, on the other hand, the alarm bells are ringing: Wasn’t just Schäfer Graichen’s best man, but also Graichen, Habeck’s best man? And Habeck at the end of Olaf Scholzen’s best man? The headlines of the next 30 “Bild” issues would be secured. Couples willing to marry, on the other hand, are now likely to find it difficult to get a positive response to their inquiries, which are increasingly perceived as disreputable: Do you want me to be your best man? No thanks, I want to be something later.

Merkel’s prayer for marriage

Angela Merkel was in the church, but not for the purpose of marriage or witnessing, namely in Cologne Cathedral. “Here she prays for her marriage,” writes “Neue Post”. Her bodyguards, “who otherwise surround her like shadows, keep a discreet distance” – and so it is only “Neue Post” that learns the content of Merkel’s dialogue with God. Hopefully that’s true – not that the editors go to hell.



Fresh thanks to a new hair color: Charlène von Monaco

:



Image: AFP



Even before that, and the “Neue Post” also knows about this, Merkel had “got advice and help from her friend, US ex-President Barack Obama (61)” on marriage issues. But is he predestined for this? After all, according to “Golden Leaf”, wife Michelle said: “There were ten years when I couldn’t stand my husband when the children were small.” That sounds hard at first. On the other hand, both have been married since 1992, of the 31 years she couldn’t stand him for ten years, which corresponds to a value of a good 32 percent. We would say that anything below 50 percent is considered a success in a normal marriage.







Queen of Transformation

Albert and Charlène von Monaco have also been married for almost twelve years. In all that time, she hasn’t been heard of much, but she has been seen: Thanks to her constantly changing hairstyles, “Frau im Spiegel” celebrates Charlène as the “Queen of Transformation” who “now wears her pixie cut in chocolate brown”. “A look that makes you look fresher and more self-confident” and clearly says: “I do what I like and not what others expect of me.” We’re a bit jealous: Like Charlène, we would too “Easy-care long bob”, with a “shaved side cut” or “cheeky pixie cut” like to demonstrate how fresh and self-confident we are, but we would have to put on a wig to do it.

Singer Helmut Lotti shares our fate. “I was the son-in-law type. And they have beautiful hair,” he explains to the “Neuer Blatt” why he wore a wig for a long time. Eventually he put her down: “I didn’t feel comfortable with that thing on my head anymore. But now I’m wearing it again because without it I look like Putin.” Of course, no one can want that. Although we would have no hesitation in trusting the villain Putin to put on a wig himself just to annoy Lotti.

Lotti’s colleagues Stefan Mross and Mickie Krause wear no wigs, but sombreros in a photo that shows them in a pool. “They performed at the ‘Nacht des Deutschen Schlagers 2023 in Playa del Carmen’ in Mexico,” says “Das Neue” – and the sombreros are extremely sensitive there. No, not because things could get wet in the pool, but because a group of older women from Mannheim who love to dance recently had to be accused of cultural appropriation because of their sombreros. We would now like to know if Mross and Krause performed in Mexico with sombreros. But we would be even more interested in whether Krause performed his party classic “Finger im Po – Mexico” in front of the Mexicans.







For Heidi Klum’s fiftieth birthday, “Echo der Frau” dedicates a crossword puzzle to her. Question three reads: “Her third husband Bill Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019, has a twin brother. What is his first name?” The name you are looking for has three letters, so it must be Tom – and actually we always thought Tom was Klum’s husband. Did she actually marry his brother Bill? Then the only thing missing is the revelation that her best man was Robert Habeck.