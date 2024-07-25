If any branch of the State has been the subject of heated controversy among Venezuelans over the years, it has been the National Electoral Council (CNE). It is a public power with constitutional rank, theoretically autonomous, inscribed in the criteria of participatory democracy promoted by Hugo Chávez when he came to power in 1999. It does not contemplate public financing of organizations or political activities. However, in practice, its officials tend to have partisan interests and it is evident that its structures are mostly made up of actors loyal to the Bolivarian revolution.

Always controlling the rules and the timing of each election, Chavismo offers quotas to technicians close to moderate parties of the Unitary Platform. Currently, the CNE board is three to two in favor of Chavismo. On other occasions, such as in 2018, it has been four to one. Sometimes, it has been five to zero. Chavismo has never been a minority in the CNE board.

The first major player in this era of the CNE in the hands of Chavismo was Jorge Rodríguez, current leader of the PSUV and a man of utmost confidence of President Nicolás Maduro. He was part of its board from 2003 to 2005 and was offended when his critics questioned his impartiality. For many, Rodríguez is one of the fathers of the electoral creature of this era.

Then, between 2006 and 2020, the CNE was chaired by Tibisay Lucena, a sociologist who died two years ago. While Chavismo was a force and dominated the country’s political landscape, the performance of Lucena and the rest of the rectors was relatively balanced. When the opposition began to grow, the decisions of the board were increasingly attached to Chavista interests. Lucena became the “black beast” of the opposition, one of its villains par excellence.

The CNE’s resolutions in the consultative meetings of this time were largely favorable to the PSUV. They allowed it to rely on public resources from the State, ensure its massive presence in the media, distribute the electoral circuits according to its needs, determine the duration of the campaign, choose the date of the elections and receive the support of the Armed Forces to bring in votes.

The CNE board underwent a metamorphosis after Lucena’s death. In the context of the political crisis, it entered into negotiations between Chavismo and the opposition with the international community, with the aim of finding a way out of the country’s multidimensional crisis. In 2022, after a hard-fought political agreement, it was agreed to integrate a new board, chaired by the moderate Pedro Calzadilla, again granting two rectors to the opposition. This board resigned without giving explanations in mid-2023.

The current CNE leadership was elected in the National Assembly and has a Chavista majority. However, the opposition maintains its hopes of winning on Sunday. The transmission of votes in the local automated system is proven to be encrypted and the machines print records so that electoral witnesses can verify the results with what the CNE announces. The system has been audited several times and there seems to be no doubt about the guarantee of its secrecy. This is a certainty that the opposition leadership has, and also the citizens, who have learned this election after election.

Elvis Amoroso, President

A lawyer, he has been a Chavista activist since the 1990s. He was one of the founders of the PSUV and has been a member of its legislative group several times. He was first vice president of the failed Constituent Assembly of 2017. A former Comptroller General of the Republic, he is the author of the disqualification of María Corina Machado and a person close both personally and politically to President Nicolás Maduro and the first lady Cilia Flores.

Carlos Quintero, Vice President

A career military man, he is a long-standing technical cadre in the institution. He is close to Tibisay Lucena and Jorge Rodríguez and little known in the public opinion. According to the versions of the experts, he is the true brain of the metabolism of the CNE in this directive and one of the most complete experts of its dynamics, being one of its creators. He is in charge of the institution’s logistics, and in this he perfectly complements Amoroso, the political spokesperson of the instance.

Rosalba Gil Pacheco, President of the Civil Registry and Electoral Commission. Member of the Political Participation and Financing Commission

Lawyer, close to the PSUV’s social mobilization apparatus for a long time. Her husband, the late Darío Vivas, was the person most responsible for this body in the party. She served as Venezuelan consul in Boston and was secretary of the National Assembly.

Juan Carlos Delpino, member of the Civil Registry and Electoral Commission

A lawyer and teacher, he is one of the rectors close to the opposition, in this case to the Democratic Action party. His father, Juan José Delpino, was a well-known union leader in the 1980s.

Jaime Nogal, President of the Political Participation and Financing Commission

Lawyer specializing in electoral processes. She has been a CNE official since 2005, also forming part of its Legal Consulting department. She is close to the opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo.

