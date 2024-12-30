They are the last minutes of the year and the ones that arouse the most expectation on television. That’s why all the chains choose their most brilliant faces to put them at the forefront of the broadcast of the chimesa small screen event that Antena 3 has dominated with ease in recent years, with Cristina Pedroche and her talked-about and secret outfits, along with chef Alberto Chicote. Both have already been repeating in the Campanadas for nine consecutive years.

However, this year some tough competitors have emerged: LalaChus and David Broncano on La 1. Both are two of the protagonists of the season’s revelation program, The Revolt and they promise to be the ones who dispute the most audience, if only for the novelty and curiosity of that special night. Both La 1 and Antena 3 will broadcast from Puerta del Sol in Madrid.

One hour later after the Puerta del Sol broadcast, RTVE will broadcast the Chimes from the Canary Islands, in which the couple formed by Roberto Herrera (in its 23rd broadcast) and singer Niathis time from Arucas (Gran Canaria).

They will also fight for their screen share on Telecinco Blanca Romero, which will premiere very soon on Telecinco Next Level Chef and Ion Aramendi, presenter of Chain reaction. The historic Castle of San José de Lanzarotethe scene of the double broadcast of Chimes on Mediaset España, since one hour later Ángeles Blanco and Ricardo Reyes will ring the bells in the Canary Islands time zone.

The presenter of Better lateCristina Pardo, repeats, for the eighth consecutive year, as host of the last program of the year on La Sexta and Dani Mateo, driver of zapping and collaborator of The Intermediatecomes to the fore again in this quote.