The Mexican series of Netflix‘Accident’ quickly became one of the most watched productions worldwide. This drama thriller resonated with audiences for its intense story and well-crafted characters, which achieved a deep connection with viewers. The success of the series lies not only in its narrative, but also in the masterful performance of its cast.

If you’ve already immersed yourself in the episodes of ‘Accident’ and wondered who the actors are behind the characters that keep you on the edge of your seat, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we explore the cast of this series and reveal details about the actors who bring this fascinating story to life.

Cast of ‘Accident’, the most watched Mexican Netflix series in the world

1. Ana Claudia Talancon as Daniela

Ana Claudia Talancón is the protagonist of ‘Accident’where she plays Daniela, Emiliano’s wife and with whom she organizes the party for her son Rodrigo. The Mexican presenter and singer also became known internationally for ‘El crimen del padre Amaro’ (2002), nominated for an Oscar in the category of best foreign language film.

Ana Claudia Talancón as Daniela. Photo: Netflix

2. Sebastian Martinez as Emiliano

Sebastián Martínez is Emiliano, the other protagonist of the story. Together with Daniela, he will try to seek justice to find the culprit of the mysterious accident that took his son’s life. Martínez, who began his career as a television presenter, is known for his work in important productions such as ‘Rosario Tijeras’, ‘Primate’, ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, etc.

Sebastian Martinez as Emiliano. Photo: Netflix

3. Macarena Garcia Romero as Lucia

Macarena García plays Lucia in ‘Accident’Despite her youth, García, 23, participated in well-known fictions such as ‘Como dice el dicho’ and ‘Mujeres asesinos’, among others, which earned her several awards and nominations. She is also the granddaughter of Anabel Gutiérrez, a legend of Mexican cinema who gave life to Doña Espotaverderona in some of Chespirito’s sketches.

Macarena García Romero as Lucia. Photo: Netflix

4. Alberto Guerra as ‘El Charro’

The Cuban Alberto Guerra is the one who embodies ‘El Charro’, the antagonist of ‘Accident’Guerra began her career in the Telemundo series, ‘Vale todo’, and, after that, she showed her talent in other important and internationally recognized productions such as ‘Pasión morena’, ‘Hasta que te conocí’, ‘El señor de los cielos’, ‘Narcos: México’, ‘Griselda’ and more.

Alberto Guerra as ‘El Charro’. Photo: Netflix

5. Regina Blandón as Sofia

In ‘Accident’ We will also be able to see the participation of Regina Blandón as Sofía. Blandón is recognized throughout the continent for her portrayal of Bibi in ‘La familia P.Luche’. She is also recognized for her performances in renowned productions such as ‘Mirreyez vs Godínez’, ‘Cindy la Regia’, ‘Invitación a un asesinato’, etc.

Regina Blandón as Sofia. Photo: Netflix

Who completes the cast of ‘Accident’?

Erendira Ibarra

Erick Elias

Erik Hayser

Silverio Palacios

Luis Ernesto Franco

Giuseppe Gamba

Regina Reynoso

Ruben Zamora.

What is ‘Accident’ (Netflix) about?

“When tragedy strikes a close-knit community during a child’s birthday party, the parents question whether what happened was truly an accident or if someone they know is to blame. As each family tries to make sense of what happened, their relationships are tested and secrets come to light,” reads the official synopsis of ‘Accident’.

Where was the Netflix series ‘Accident’ filmed?

The series Accident Netflix’s was filmed primarily in Mexicospecifically in the state of Querétaroin the charming magical town of Tequisquiapan.

The choice of this location was no coincidence. The producers of the series saw Tequisquiapan as an ideal setting to tell this story, as its natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere contribute to creating the perfect atmosphere for the plot.

How many episodes does ‘Accident’ have on Netflix?

The first season of ‘Accident’ It consists of 10 chapters, each lasting approximately 45 minutes. This format allows for a complete development of the plot, with enough time to explore the depth of the characters and their relationships.

The series was praised not only for its writing and direction, but also for its ability to maintain a steady pace, with each episode adding a new level of complexity to the story. The creators managed to balance moments of high tension with emotional pauses that allow the audience to connect deeply with the characters.

Trailer for ‘Accident’