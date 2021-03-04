“This is not the time to relax with measurementsIf we do, we run the risk of having a new wave of cases. Individual prevention measures, public health surveillance and vaccinations They are the three fundamental pillars at the moment and only if they complement each other can we make confinements a thing of the past. If one of them fails, we will return to large-scale social measures“.

They are words of Mike ryan, Director of Health Emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), who is very blunt when it comes to maintaining prudence despite the fact that more than a hundred countries have started their respective vaccination campaigns and after verifying that last week the number of global infections rose 7%, after six weeks of decreases.

Not surprisingly, the Irish expert detailed that some 115 countries have started to inoculate vaccines and 265 million doses have already been administered on the planet, although the distribution is still uneven.

“80% of them have been used in only ten countries”warns Ryan, who instead celebrates that the COVAX mechanism, a solidarity network for the supply of vaccines, has already sent some 10 million doses to a dozen countries, including Colombia, Ghana, Ivory Coast and South Korea.

Is it possible to end the virus in 2021?

However, one of the main visible heads of the WHO in the fight against the pandemic, calls for not throwing away all the effort made to date. “I understand that we are all tired and fed up, but the control is in our hands, we approach the light at the end of the tunnel, “says Ryan, for whom there is still a long way to go.

“It is unrealistic and premature to think that we can end this virus by the end of the year. But I do believe that we can reduce hospitalizations and deaths, to end the fear and tragedy of this pandemic, “concludes the expert.