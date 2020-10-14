In the suburbs of the court sentenced to three years in prison for the former deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Ulyanovsk region from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and one of the active sponsors of the party, Rinat Shaidullin. is he convicted for deceiving 65 equity holders in the Moscow region in the amount of 131 million rubles. The communists, who accepted the multi-million dollar support of a party member, did not come to the aid of the citizens, who, through his fault, were left without a roof over their heads. According to experts, this, more eloquently than any slogans, shows the true attitude of the Communist Party to the problems of people. More details can be found in the material of Izvestia.

Problem house

Shaydullin became a deputy of the Ulyanovsk Legislative Assembly in 2013 and, according to regional online publications, actively sponsored the Ulyanovsk communists.

He served as executive director of the construction company Vita Real Estate LLC. In June 2011, the company announced the construction of a four-story residential building in the village of Udino, Dmitrovsky district, Moscow region. Shaidullin collected money from equity holders for construction. According to the materials of the investigation, he knowingly knewthat the house will not be put into operation, and people will not receive apartments. The building has not yet been completed.

According to experts, Shaidullin’s deputy ambitions were driven by pragmatic motives. For sponsorship, the businessman was to receive a guaranteed mandate.

– Considering that his company “Vita Real Estate” cranked out the fraud with the money of the Moscow region equity holders in 2011, there is a well-thought-out scheme. Shaidullin misappropriates money, invests in the election campaign, receives a mandate and counts on immunity and a communist roof, says Vyacheslav Pankin, chairman of the commission on housing and communal services, construction and transport infrastructure of the Public Chamber of the Moscow Region.

For some time, the law enforcement officers did not really have any questions to Shaydullin. But in July 2018, he was placed in pre-trial detention center-2 in Volokolamsk near Moscow on charges of large-scale fraud (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

– There is an attempt to hide from justice with the brand of a well-known political party and a deputy mandate. But on the part of the Communist Party this is an extremely ill-considered move. Reputational losses are many times greater than the financial profit, – said the head of the Central Executive Committee of the All-Russian organization “Officers of Russia”, Police Lieutenant General Alexander Mikhailov.

Experts see the behavior of the leaders of the Ulyanovsk communist cell and their federal curator, State Duma deputy Alexei Kurinny, even more shortsighted.

At the beginning of the year, when Vita Real Estate was going through bankruptcy proceedings, it filed a lawsuit against the Ulyanovsk regional branch of the Communist Party with a demand to return 5 million rubles donated by Shaidullin to the party. Aleksey Kurinny confirmed the receipt of the money, but did not want to return it.

According to journalist Ernest Staratelev, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation behaved rather strangely during the trial of Shaydullin.

– Why does he [Куринного], a person who tells everyone about his honesty and incorruptibility, such friends and comrades? Why did his colleague, a deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Yuri Sinelshchikov, passionately defend the former deputy of the ZSO Rinat Shaidullin, the very one who deceived the equity holders? – noted he.

In addition, vice speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Ulyanovsk region Ayrat Gibatdinov statedthat Shaydullin was allegedly a member of the regional faction, and not the party as a whole. He did not follow the history of the criminal case.

In a similar situation, when the equity holders were left without apartments by Nail Alimov, owner of ISK West, close to the party, Gibatdinov at a plenary meeting of the ZakSa asked to give the developer 120 million rubles from the regional budget for the completion of 10 problem houses.

Scandals instead of deeds

Instead of taking part in the fate of the deceived shareholder, Kurinny and Gibatdinov concentrated their efforts on a scandalous election campaign: fought and threw rotten fish in the regional parliament, broke the bars in the city administration building, set up tent camps on the monuments of military glory.

Experts are convinced that this case will seriously damage the reputation of Kurinny. The point here is the passiveness of the party when it is necessary to answer to the people.

– The behavior of party leaders is outraged. In particular, Alexei Kurinny, who, as the chosen one from the region, should bear personal responsibility for the crimes of the Ulyanovsk communists, explains Alexander Mikhailov. – At the same time, he is a deputy of the State Duma and today represents the Communist Party not only in Ulyanovsk territory, but throughout the country.

He added that what happened to the equity holders near Moscow is Kurinny’s area of ​​responsibility.

– As soon as it became known about what happened to the house in the Moscow region through the fault of his colleague in the shop, the first thing he had to do was declare his readiness to help and, of course, help. One gets the impression that the Communists have replenished their party fund with money from defrauded real estate investors. And judging by the fact that none of the party representatives reacted to this problem, not only the fund was replenished, but also the pockets of specific functionaries, the expert is sure.

According to Vyacheslav Pankin, deceived people in the Moscow region have been living homeless for years because of the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, and the communists at this time “are protecting some abstract people from the capitalist infection.”

– Where is this protection in the end? – Mikhailov agrees. – In a word, the current communists work “for incoming”. How to carry money, so it is to us, how really to harness for people and financially help, so our hut is on the edge.

Shaidullin’s property was arrested to compensate for the damage to equity holders – it is 131 million rubles. The former parliamentarian denied guilt in every possible way, but now it has been proven in court.