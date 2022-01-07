Variant Ómicron is the main focus of attention in the current epidemiological context. Its detection caused an increase in infections and accumulated incidence throughout the world in recent weeks.

Faced with this situation, many countries have adopted restrictions to curb this upward trend in reported data. In Europe, countries like Austria and Italy announced the mandatory vaccination as of February. Others like Portugal, toughened up the measures announced at the end of the year, while in Spain, they have opted for a reinforcement plan for primary care and the return of the use of masks outdoors.

On this latest variant of COVID-19, the data recorded by the WHO confirmed a total of 2.3 million infections worldwide, the highest number of infections in a single day since the pandemic began. Unlike this data, the number of deaths from coronavirus decreased by 10% compared to the last week.

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros adhanom, assured that the variant Omicron, despite appearing less serious than the previous variants, especially in vaccinated people, does not mean that “should be classified as mild“.

“Like other variants, Ómicron causes hospitalizations”

“Although Ómicron appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in vaccinated ones, it does not mean that it should be classified as mild, Adhanom said literally. At the same time, he assured that this last variant has also caused” an overflow “of health systems However, it was not the last warning from the WHO regarding the virus.

The technical director in charge of COVID-19 in the organization, Maria Van Kerkhove, explained that Ómicron “will not be the last worrying variantDespite these notices, the WHO ruled that vaccines are “safe and effective” tools for the fight against coronavirus.

SpFN, the vaccine that can change the course of the pandemic

The Walter Reed Army Research Institute (WRAIR) continues with the elaboration work of the vaccine Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 (SpFN), which would be effective cagainst the COVID strain and its multiple variants.

Animal testing was completed successfully in 2021 although is still under developmentIt must pass two more tests to confirm its potential and rule out any negative effects. Pfizer, for example, announced the first antiviral against COVID-19, which would be 89% effective in preventing coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.