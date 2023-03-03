It has long been rumored that the marital relationship between Elisabetta Canalis and the husband Brian Perri is in crisis. Who paparazzi with some sensational images the ex Velina in the company of a kickboxing champion in Milan. It’s about Georgian Cimpeanu .

It can be read in the magazine edited by Alfonso Signorini: “A few days ago, after attending a Diesel event, Elisabetta went to the gym where Georgian trains, around noon. After about an hour, the two left the facility together, said goodbye and she went to work out the shopping. Then she returned home, or rather, she entered an apartment to which she has the keys. And there, shortly after, Georgian joined her”. The two met in the evening for dinner with friends in a restaurant in the heart of Milan and then, taking two different taxis, they returned to the house where they had met in the afternoon. All documented by Chi.