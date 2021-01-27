After two weeks of quarantine, this Thursday begins the investigation on the ground of the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) who have come to Wuhan to try find out the origin of the coronavirus. After 14 days locked up in The Jade Hotel, which they have taken the opportunity to interview by videoconference with their Chinese colleagues, the most important part of their mission starts with doubts about the information they will have access to and the places they will be able to inspect.

It seems clear that they will visit the Huanan market, where wild animals were sold in poor hygienic conditions and most of the first cases were detected, but not all. It is suspected that the coronavirus originated or spread there, which appears to come from bats and, after supposedly mutating into an intermediate species still unidentified, would have passed to humans. But 13 of the first 41 confirmed cases, and three of the four detected at the beginning, were not related to the Huanan market and that complicates the search.

What is not yet known is whether the 14 WHO experts will be able to visit andl Superlab P4 of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, nestled on the outskirts of the city and on which suspicions have also fallen. Chance, fate or whatever wanted the coronavirus to explode a year ago in this megalopolis in central China, which is home to the largest virus laboratory in Asia and specializes in bat laboratory thanks to the work of its director, the prestigious Dr. Shi Zhengli.

During Trump’s presidency, the United States denounced, without evidence, that the coronavirus could come from P4, where it would have been created or where it would have escaped. But China flatly denies this and has formulated another bizarre ‘conspiracy theory’ that targets a US military base, Fort Detrick, as the origin of the coronavirus. Although most scientists, both Chinese and Americans, believe that the coronavirus is of natural origin, it has turned into a bitter political dispute between the two superpowers.

‘So far there is no evidence to indicate that someone was working with this virus in the past or that it has escaped from the laboratory, but of course that we will take it into account when we look for the origin, “said the head of the mission, Peter Ben Embarek, in a video released by the WHO earlier this month.

At the moment, the only thing that is known is that this new coronavirus, called Sars-CoV-2, genetically matches 96.2% with another coronavirus from bat found in 2012 in caves in Yunnan (southwest China), which is precisely stored in the P4. Although the remaining 3.8% indicates a long-term evolution, some genetic studies, including Cambridge and Oxford, suggest that it could have arisen in southern China and spread from there. But this hypothesis is not proven either. Among other things, because the Chinese regime cuts access to that cave where the similar virus was discovered, an abandoned copper mine where in 2012 three people died of a strange pneumonia who collected the guano (excrement) of bats, a rich compost .

Change the story



In addition, less than 300 meters from the Huanan market is the Wuhan Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), where bats are also investigated. In the days after the outbreak, two Chinese doctors hypothesized, but without proof, that a researcher could have been infected by being bitten by a bat, as has happened on previous occasions. But instead of quarantining himself, he would have started spreading the disease.

Trying to change the story to discharge any responsibility for the origin of the pandemic, Beijing points out that the coronavirus was in other parts of the world and broke out first in Wuhan. It is based on inconclusive studies that have detected the coronavirus or its antibodies in Italy and the USA, and even in the sewage of Barcelona, ​​before the outbreak in Wuhan. Although China dates its first cases in December 2019, the Hong Kong newspaper ‘South China Morning Post’ reported, citing official documents, that the infections dated back to November 17.

For this reason, another of the mission’s specialists, virologist Peter Daszak, explained last week that “the objective was trace the contacts and activities of the first cases acquaintances and follow their leads », collects the SCMP. If that leads us to the lab, we’ll start looking into it. If it takes us to other parts of China, or even other countries, we will go there, “says Daszak.