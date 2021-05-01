The situation that India is experiencing with COVID-19 has set off alarms nationally and internationally. The country is in the worst moment of the pandemic due to variant B.1.617, which could be more contagious and resistant to some vaccines and treatments, as revealed by some studies. For this reason, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, has asked European countries to help India with “everything they can.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are, in particular, with the people of India and his fight against the horrible wave of COVID-19. Do an appeal to the countries of the WHO European Region to do all they canAnyway, to support India, and I thank those who have already provided help, ”Kluge said at a press conference on Friday. Because “The situation in India can happen anywhere”, he warned: “You can create the Perfect storm in any place where vaccination coverage is low and measures are relaxed ”.

Help has come from various places

More than 40 countries they have offered help to India to cope with pressure on its healthcare system, amidst the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the management of the pandemic. Specifically, the country will receive oxygen cylinders, respirators Y medicines in the coming days, according to the Government. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla announced at an appearance that he expects shipments of pharmaceuticals, tons of liquid oxygen and oxygen-generating equipment from the countries that “pledged to provide many of the items we most urgently need”.

He also stressed that, at this time, the distribution of liquid oxygen is being prioritized, given the shortage that the boom in cases has caused in this nation of more than 1,350 million inhabitants. “We have also seen the need to (distribute) any equipment that produces oxygen, such as generators, concentrators, cryogenic tanks, transport equipment,” he added. In this sense, Shringla pointed out that the installation of about 550 oxygen generating plants that will come from different parts of the world to be able to supply the current demand. Furthermore, “we are looking for more than 4,000 oxygen concentrators that are essential, more than 10,000 oxygen cylinders, which are also scarce, and 17 cryogenic oxygen tanks, some of which have already arrived ”, he specified.

Although the country is producer of drugs such as Remdesivir or Tocilizumab, hospitals urgently need more doses of both antivirals to treat the most severe coronavirus patients. For this reason, he pointed out that the Executive seeks to “acquire 400,000 doses of Remdesivir from Egypt and also make efforts to obtain it from the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan ”.

Exceeds 400,000 daily infections for the first time

“It’s nice to see small declines in cases and deaths in various regions, but many countries are still experiencing intense transmission and the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking”Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, warned a few days ago at a press conference. The truth is that the Asian country has become the global epicenter of the pandemic and concentrates almost 40% of the contagions that are reported daily in the world, according to the WHO itself.

Also, this Saturday, India has exceeded 400,000 daily infections for the first time by coronavirus, a new record in this country hit hard by the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours there were 401,993 new cases, bringing the total number of infected since the start of the pandemic to 19.1 million. They were also counted 3,523 deaths from COVID-19 during the last day, raising the total balance to 211,853 deceased.