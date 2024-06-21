Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/21/2024 – 17:25

The capital of Rio de Janeiro once again has electric scooters in its landscape. The person responsible is the micromobility multinational Whoosh, which begins operating this Saturday, the 22nd, with a thousand pieces of equipment in around 200 parking spots in neighborhoods in the South Zone, such as Ipanema and Leblon, and the North, such as Tijuca and Maracanã.

Scooter rental, which operates 24 hours a day, costs R$2 to unlock the equipment, plus R$0.80 per minute of use. Payment is made via credit card or Ppix. To access, you need to download the Whoosh app, available for Android and iOS.

Whoosh arrived in Brazil in 2023, with operations in the cities of Porto Alegre and Florianópolis. In the capital of Santa Catarina, there are 1,300 electric scooters. In Rio Grande do Sul there were 1,400, but the company estimates the loss of 40% of the fleet due to the floods. The operations center was also flooded, forcing activities to stop, with expectations of a return in July.

To continue its expansion in the country, the company is already negotiating with the City of São Paulo, where it hopes to begin activities in the second half of the year. There are still initial plans to reach other capitals.

Other companies did badly in the country

It is not the first company to try to implement a service of this type in Brazil. Companies that tried and failed yield a list:

The American Lime arrived in the country in 2020, six months after arriving, in the context of the pandemic

Grow, which emerged from the merger of Yellow and Grin in 2019, was declared bankrupt in 2023 after three years of judicial recovery process

Adventure ended its activities earlier this year, after operating since 2019 in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul

Difficulties in general include equipment maintenance costs, constant targets of theft and vandalism. Furthermore, there are complications due to traffic accidents, which can even include deaths.

Whoosh’s strategy

To overcome equipment security problems, Whoosh relies on a 24-hour monitoring team. “Field agents will be active throughout the city”, he states in a note.

To protect the user, traffic education campaigns are carried out in partnership with city halls and local traffic authorities. In Florianópolis and Porto Alegre, there were two initiatives: the “Driving School” event, with free classes, and the “Educational Blitz”, in which municipal guards approach drivers to receive guidance from responsible teams.

Furthermore, the scooters have a speed limit of 20 kilometers per hour and a system that seeks to automatically reduce speed on congested roads. The vehicle is also not allowed to drive everywhere and, if it leaves the permitted routes, it emits an audible warning and automatically brakes.

To park vehicles, there are also spaces marked on the application map with a “P”. If it is left somewhere else, the usage time for payment does not stop.