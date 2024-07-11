Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 15:27

As of June 22, the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) of the State of São Paulo has recorded 178 cases of whooping cough. In just six months of this year, the number is three times higher than that recorded in the entire last year, when 52 cases of the disease were reported in the state. According to the CVE, no deaths have been recorded.

The increase in cases in São Paulo follows the trend of increasing prevalence of the disease worldwide and is of particular concern to Europe due to the high concentration of visitors that the continent will receive due to the Olympics. Seventeen countries in Europe and China have seen an increase in infections this year.

In May, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned that the continent had recorded 32,000 cases of whooping cough in the first three months of 2024 alone, surpassing the total number of cases recorded in all of 2023, which was 25,000. In China, 32,380 cases and 13 deaths from whooping cough had been reported by February. As a result, the Ministry of Health published a new technical note in June warning about the situation of the disease worldwide, which could be repeated in Brazil.

Caused by the bacterium Bordetella Pertussis and also known as whooping cough, whooping cough is a respiratory infection that, in the first phase of the disease, has symptoms very similar to those of the flu, which makes it difficult to diagnose early on. It is transmitted through contact with secretions from an infected person, either on infected objects or through droplets spread through speech and coughing.

It is worth remembering that whooping cough is an infection that can be prevented through vaccination. With the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games approaching and the French health agency Santé Publique confirming an established epidemic situation of the disease in France, the Brazilian Ministry of Health issued a new technical note advising athletes and delegations to update their necessary vaccinations before traveling. Among the vaccines highlighted for adults who have not been previously vaccinated is DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis or whooping cough).

Pertussis outbreaks vs. vaccination coverage

The infection has never been eradicated and, in times of greater vulnerability of the population, it reappears. The last outbreak in Brazil was in 2014, when the country recorded 8,614 cases and the state of São Paulo had 2,216 confirmed cases.

According to Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI) and professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), outbreaks occur when there is low vaccination coverage.

Vaccination against whooping cough is done with the pentavalent vaccine, which is administered free of charge by the SUS at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, with a 60-day interval between doses. According to the São Paulo Health Department, the pentavalent vaccination coverage this year reached 71.2%, below the target of 95%.

In addition to the drop in vaccination coverage, the high transmissibility of the disease also contributes to the ease with which whooping cough spreads – each infected person can infect around 10 to 15 other individuals, according to Raquel. In addition to these factors, there is also the confusion between the symptoms of whooping cough and other respiratory infections, such as the flu and COVID-19.

“Some people may have a less typical, less severe case of whooping cough. These are people who cough for a long time, often for more than two weeks. They don’t realize it, they don’t know the diagnosis, but they keep transmitting it,” explains the infectious disease specialist.

Babies are at risk

In this scenario, there are groups that are more vulnerable to serious manifestations if they are contaminated by the whooping cough bacteria: babies are the group at greatest risk, but the elderly, pregnant women and people with comorbidities are also vulnerable to more serious conditions.

In general, babies under one year old, especially those up to six months old, can present complications such as dehydration, pneumonia, seizures and brain damage. In this population, whooping cough can lead to death.

Symptoms in three stages

The typical symptoms of whooping cough can be divided into three phases. In the first, called the catarrhal phase, the person has a mild cough and a runny nose. At this stage, the patient may also have a fever and feel unwell. Since all of these symptoms are very similar to those of the flu, diagnosis at this stage is difficult, even for healthcare professionals.

At the same time, the catarrhal phase is especially transmissible. Therefore, Raquel recommends wearing a mask if a person notices any respiratory symptoms. “It doesn’t matter if I think it’s an allergy or if it’s just a cold. Wear a mask. If I have any of these diseases, the mask prevents me from transmitting it,” she warns. This care should be redoubled in closed environments and in contact with children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with comorbidities.

The second stage of whooping cough is marked by a persistent, dry cough that lasts for more than ten days. If this pattern is identified, medical care should be sought to confirm the diagnosis.

Finally, the third phase of the disease continues to have coughing as a symptom, but this time, there is a difference. In paroxysmal coughing, a person has the sudden need to cough and does so several times in a row, which leads to shortness of breath. Called an inspiratory whoop, there is a specific sound after the end of the coughing fit, which can lead to vomiting or choking.

These coughing fits can lead to complications even in adults. According to Raquel, the most common are ischemic stroke and lung damage. Due to the lack of oxygen in the blood, the person may also have cardiac arrhythmia. According to the Ministry of Health, another possible complication is abdominal hernias.

If the diagnosis of whooping cough is confirmed, treatment is with antibiotics, which must be prescribed by a specialist doctor.

Prevention

Vaccination against whooping cough is the main way to prevent the disease and protect the most vulnerable groups. In addition to the pentavalent vaccine, available through the SUS for children, the acellular triple bacterial vaccine (dTpa) also guarantees protection against whooping cough and is administered free of charge to health professionals and pregnant women from the 20th week of pregnancy.

“Women take this vaccine during each pregnancy, because the objective is not only to protect the pregnant woman, but also to provide protection for the baby, who will only be vaccinated when he or she is two months old,” explains Raquel.

In a technical note published in early June, the Ministry of Health expanded vaccination with the triple bacterial vaccine on an exceptional basis. In addition to health professionals, traditional midwives and health interns in maternity and neonatal ICUs, immunization is also recommended for workers in:

Gynecology and Obstetrics;

Pediatrics;

Childbirth and immediate postpartum period;

Nurseries;

Nurseries with children up to 4 years old;

Doulas.

It is worth remembering that the immunity acquired through the vaccine is not permanent. According to the Ministry of Health, after 5 to 10 years from the last dose, protection may be weak or non-existent. The same thing happens in people who have already been infected with the whooping cough bacteria.

According to the SBI infectologist, every adult should receive a booster of the triple bacterial vaccine every 8 or 10 years. However, these doses are not yet incorporated into the vaccination schedule for adults.

“If they can, they should seek out supplementary healthcare to get this vaccine,” says Raquel. There is even a recommendation that people who will be living with a baby – parents, grandparents, caregivers – take the triple bacterial vaccine, if possible.

In addition to vaccination, other ways to prevent the transmission of whooping cough include wearing masks if any respiratory symptoms appear and seeking medical attention if the cough persists for more than ten days before starting treatment.