The United Kingdom is not just dealing with the measles epidemic. THE Cases of whooping cough among children have doubled in just two weeks in London: according to the UK Health Security Agency, British media report, 42 cases were reported in the capital in the week up to January 21. A 147% increase compared to the figure reported just two weeks earlier. Overall, in England and Wales there have been 636 suspected cases since the beginning of 2024. In the same period last year there were just 29.

Whooping cough, symptoms and duration

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that is spread through coughing and sneezing. Repeated coughs can last up to three months, hence the nickname '100 day cough'. The first symptoms are similar to those of the common cold, but an intense cough can appear within a week. It can cause serious complications in young children, who may be hospitalized. But one in ten children has not received vaccination before the age of two.