During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Last week, the actress Whoopi Goldberg shared a touching story about how he honored his late motherwho passed away in 2010. He said, scattered his ashes at Disneylanda place he deeply loved, but He did not realize that said act was prohibited.

“To my mother He loved Disneylandso we took her there,” Goldberg told the host. “When I was a kid, I remember that the World Fair was held and they showed ‘Small World.’ She loved ‘Small World,'” he said.

The artist also emphasized how she carried out this act during her visit to the popular park. “On the ‘Small World’ ride, from time to time, I would gather some of his ashes and do this“he said, while imitating an exaggerated sneeze. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, this cold is getting worse and worse,'” he added. He also mentioned that he repeated this gesture near “the flowers where it says ‘Disneyland'” before Inform the staff of the establishment about your actions.

Despite his emotional gesture, he firmly emphasized that His action should not be imitated by others“I wanted to make sure I hadn’t done anything dangerous,” he said. “It hadn’t occurred to me, but There’s a reason they don’t want the ashes floating around “around there,” he detailed. Although he did not specify the exact year in which he scattered his mother’s ashes, he reiterated: “Nobody should do this. Don’t do it.”.

Disney Policies and Public Response to Whoopi Goldberg’s Act

While it’s not uncommon for Disney fans to try to scatter the ashes of their loved ones in the parks, Such actions are strictly prohibited and considered illegal.. According to an article in the Wall Street Journal As of 2018, actions like this occur approximately once a month at Disney parks. Park representatives stated that Guests who attempt to do so are escorted off the property..

Whoopi Goldberg with her mother in her youth Photo:Instagram @whoopigoldberg Share

According to data from Business Insiderin recent years, There was a significant change in funeral practices in the United Stateswith more people opting for cremation instead of traditional burial. This shift is partly due to economic considerations, as Cremations are generally cheaper than burials..