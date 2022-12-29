Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking statements: ‘Holocaust not related to race’

Whoopi Goldberg, the Oscar-winning New York actress for the film Ghostsin the last year has been at the center of controversy for some statements made about the Holocaust.

Well, eleven months after those statements, Goldberg has returned to reiterate them in the same way. She is once again receiving heavy criticism from the public, who are now asking for her dismissal.

The Holocaust Statement

At the end of January 2021 Whoopi Goldberg said that the Holocaust was not related to race, but it was a “white” thing. His words had already forced her to apologize then, but she fell back on it.

During an interview with Sunday Timesto present his new film Till, the New York actress reaffirmed the concept. The public was even more disappointed, precisely in the light of the plot of the last film in which she is the protagonist.

Till in fact, it tells the story of Mamie Till-Badley, mother of Emmett, a 14-year-old African American murdered for racial reasons. The public’s doubt is whether Goldberg has understood the meaning of the part she has played.

The renewed apologies

Again, Goldberg apologized for using the same words eleven months ago to talk about the Holocaust. But it wasn’t enough for the public and she asked the abc to remove her from running the program The View.

On social media, many have asked for his dismissal. “After the alleged apology at the beginning of the year – commented the human rights activist Arsen Ostrovsky – Whoopi Goldberg repeats cowardly statements on the fact that the Holocaust was not a racial thing, but violence between whites. Someone kick this ignoramus off the show.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the anti-Defamation League, a Jewish non-governmental organization, added: “His comments on the Holocaust are deeply offensive and incredibly disappointing.”

abc hasn’t taken a stand yet. The View will return to TV on January 3. Only then will it be known whether the television network has accepted the requests of the public or if, unlike all the others, it has accepted Whoopi Goldberg’s apology-encore.